China reports third death, almost 140 new cases of coronavirus | News

China reported on Monday its third death from a mysterious new virus and almost 140 new cases as the disease spread to other parts of the country, including Beijing, which raised concerns about more infections as millions begin trips for the New Year Lunar.

Medical experts are still struggling to understand the new strain of coronavirus, but its connection with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome has caused alarm. SARS originated in southern China in 2002 before spreading to Hong Kong and other parts of the world infecting thousands and leaving more than 800 dead.

Coronaviruses generally cause mild to moderate diseases of the upper respiratory tract, such as the common cold, but can also affect the lower respiratory tract, causing pneumonia or bronchitis.

In Wuhan, the city in central China where the new strain emerged, 136 new cases were found over the weekend, the local health commission said, without giving details about the person who died.

The health authorities in Beijing's Daxing District said two people who had traveled to Wuhan were treated for virus-related pneumonia and are in stable condition.

Japan intensified the evaluation of airline passengers after it was reported that a man had contracted the virus after visiting Wuhan (Jiji Press / EPA)

In Guangdong, a 66-year-old man from Shenzhen was quarantined on January 11 after contracting fever and showing other symptoms after visiting relatives in Wuhan, the provincial health commission said in a statement.

A total of 201 people have been diagnosed with the virus in China. In Wuhan, 170 people remain treated at the hospital, including nine in critical condition, the city health commission said.

Wuhan is a city of 11 million people that serves as an important transportation hub, even during the annual Lunar New Year holidays, when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel across the country to visit family.

Some cases have also been reported in Japan, Thailand and Singapore, and airports in the region and the United States have intensified medical examinations.