Chiefs vs. Titans live scores, updates, highlights of the AFC championship game

The Chiefs on Sunday will seek to avenge the loss of last year's AFC championship game when they receive the Titans with another place in the Super Bowl on the line.

Kansas City did not have an easy road to Sunday's clash against Tennessee, as Andy Reid's team was forced to dig up a 24-0 deficit at home last week against the Texans in the divisional round. The Chiefs ended up winning comfortably by a 51-31 score behind Patrick Mahomes' stellar afternoon (321 aerial yards, five aerial scores).

Tennessee, meanwhile, managed a couple of annoying victories to advance to its first game for the AFC title since 2003.

The Titans started the 2-4 season, sneaked into the playoffs at 9-7 and have since defeated the Patriots 20-13 of Tom Brady and the Ravens 28-12 of Lamar Jackson in the wild and divisional rounds, respectively. , thanks to the strong defensive game and great production of runner Derrick Henry (377 yards on the ground, 5.9 yards per carry, two total touchdowns).

Sporting News is tracking live score updates and highlights from Chiefs vs.. Titans in the AFC championship game. Follow next:

