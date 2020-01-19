Chiefs vs. Player Accessories Titans, odds of excess, elections for the AFC championship game

Kansas City Chiefs hope to break a 50-year drought in the Super Bowl on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City participated in Super Bowl I and eliminated the Minnesota Vikings for the only Lombardi trophy in the Super Bowl 4 franchise, but we haven't seen the Chiefs in the greatest stage of football since Len Dawson was the quarterback. They are favored to reach Super Bowl 54 in Miami for the NFL betting odds, but the Tennessee Titans have already entered Arrowhead Stadium and defeated the Chiefs once this season. These are some of the accessories available to bet on the AFC championship game.

Patrick Mahomes over / under 310.5 Yards

Mahomes was sensational in leading the Chiefs back from a 24-0 deficit last week against Houston. He threw four touchdown passes in the last 10 minutes of the first half to put Kansas City on top before halftime, and finished the afternoon with 321 yards and five touchdowns in the air.

Although the Chiefs lost to the Titans in November, Mahomes had an excellent game. He completed 36 of 50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, often connecting with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Tennessee High School allowed Lamar Jackson to launch for 365 yards last week, so this unit could easily yield 300 yards once again despite having one of the best securities in the league at Kevin Byard.

The best quarterback in the NFL today is likely to exceed his total since Tennessee has a seven front capable of stopping the race. Mahomes had no trouble moving the ball against the best AFC secondary this season (New England), and Andy Reid has no trouble putting the game in the hands of the best quarterback he has trained.

Ryan Tannehill above / below 225.5 aerial yards

Tannehill has been effective in both Tennessee playoff victories, but he hasn't been asked to do much. Field marshals who throw more than 4,000 yards in a season are nothing in the modern era, however, the Titans have turned back the clock and are just throwing the ball to keep honest defenses and prevent securities from entering the box .

The former Miami Dolphin has not thrown more than 100 yards in any of the playoff games. Tannehill has completed 15 of 29 passes for 160 yards in the postseason, and four of the Titans' top five receivers are players who don't play as an open catcher. If everything goes according to the plan for Tennessee, Tannehill will end up below this number once more, but if they fall behind, the game plan will finally go out the window.

Derrick Henry over / under 112.5 yards on land

This is a monstrous number, but Henry is having a monstrous year. The NFL leader is in the middle of the largest stretch of eight games for any runner in league history, averaging 159.1 YPG in his last eight games. Henry has shown in the course of his career that he can handle a large workload, and Mike Vrabel would love to see his workhorse charge the ball 30 times or more.

Kansas City has one of the worst defenses in the league. The Chiefs are allowing 4.9 YPC, and may not have defensive tackle Chris Jones available on Sunday. Jones is the key piece of this defense to stop the race, so Henry is ready for another great day if he doesn't play or is much less than 100 percent.

Damien Williams above / below 57.5 yards on land

Williams has become the number one runner in Kansas City, but this team doesn't handle the ball much with a superstar like Mahomes in the center. He had a 84-yard run to finish with more than 100 yards at the end of the Chiefs' regular season, but Williams has taken the ball 62 times for 234 yards in his last five games if he eliminates that race. That makes the bet less tasty, especially since Tennessee has two pretty defenders in Jurrell Casey and Jeffery Simmons.

Travis Kelce over / under 79.5 receiving yards

The best tight end in the league has the highest total of all pass receivers that play in the AFC Championship. Kelce registered large numbers against Houston last week, and Tennessee has had some trouble stopping the tight end throughout the season.