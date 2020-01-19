Chiefs vs. Fees Titans, prediction, betting trends for the AFC championship game

%MINIFYHTMLf23ed5de98ae23086504d06b133330fa11% %MINIFYHTMLf23ed5de98ae23086504d06b133330fa12%

The Titans, like the No. 6 seed in the 2020 AFC playoffs, have already eliminated the No. 3 Patriots and No. 1 Ravens on the way to the Sunday AFC championship game (3:05 pm ET, CBS). Will they be able to achieve another big surprise with Chiefs No. 2?

Tennessee is very confident since his racing game driven by NFL champion Derrick Henry and his defense have dominated to put the team on the brink of Super Bowl 54, 20 seasons after the franchise reached Super Bowl 34. But Kansas City, home of the AFC title, for the second year running, is also red hot with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, having lost 51 points in a great 20-point victory over the Texans at home the week pass.

Here is everything you need to know about betting on Chiefs vs.. Titans in the NFL playoffs, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for the AFC championship game.

Chiefs vs. Fees Titans for the AFC championship game

Spread: Bosses by 7.5

Bosses by 7.5 Total points: 52.5

52.5 Possibilities: Titans -120, Bosses +100

The Chiefs have been rounding the touchdown favorites all week, as they are playing a seed much lower than expected and stay at Arrowhead Stadium. The total points have been higher, but it is shrinking near the beginning.

Chiefs vs. All-Time Series Titans

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 29-24, which dates back to the time when the Titans were the Houston and Tennessee Oilers. Andy Reid Chiefs' only victory over the Titans came in his first year with the team in October 2013. The Titans have won four straight games, including 22-21 in Kansas City in the wild card playoffs of & # 39; 18 and 35-23 in Nashville in the & # 39; 19 regular season.

Three trends to know

– The Titans are 10-7-1 against the spread this season. The bosses are 12-5. 53 percent of extended bettors like Bosses, while 66 percent of money line bettors like Titans.

– The Titans have seen the total increase by 10 of 18 games. The Chiefs games have happened only 9 times. 56 percent of bettors like this game.

– The Titans have won and covered in 7 of their last 9 games. The Chiefs have won and covered in 7 consecutive games, with their last loss and no coverage in the loss to the Titans on November 10.

MORE: Is Chiefs coach Andy Reid cursed against the Tennessee Titans?

Three things to look at

Andy Reid vs. Mike Vrabel

Reid has not done well against several previous Titans coaches, including Jeff Fisher, Ken Whisenhunt and Mike Mularkey, who are 1-8 in their race against them. Vrabel is seen as the best in the group, as protected from another enemy of Reid, Bill Belcihick. Reid has also seen his teams fight in the championship game in 1-5, as he has only reached a Super Bowl with the Eagles. Reid can't be training well here, since Vrabel and his staff are crushing him.

Henry against the defense of the Chiefs' career

The Chiefs have been shaky in their first seven games trying to stop the race throughout the season, ranking 26th in the NFL during the regular season. They gave 188 yards and 2 touchdowns in 23 carries to Henry in the first meeting. In his last three games after resting for a hamstring injury in week 16, Henry ran for 211, 182 and 195 yards. Although Kansas City could receive a boost from the possible return of its best defensive lineman, Chris Jones (questionable), Henry will remain a handful. The best way to stop him is to jump to an advantage and make quarterback Ryan Tannehill throw often.

Travis Kelce against the defense of the tight end of the Titans

The Titans were not effective in covering the tight end for most of the season despite having a hawk like Kevin Byard safe. Kelce, who came from a game of 10 catches, 134 yards, 3-TD against the Texans, had 7 receptions for 75 yards and a TD in the first meeting. Mahomes should see Kelce open for profit again.

Statistics that matter

The Titans also failed to cover the Chiefs' open receiver, Tyreek Hill, in the first game. He had 11 catches for 157 yards as part of Mahomes' 446-yard day. The Chiefs will try to isolate Hill outside in Adoree & # 39; Jackson in sets of three receivers that push Logan Ryan into the slot. Jackson has given up a catch rate of 70.6 and a pin rating of 116.2 when teams throw in their direction down the field.

Prediction of Titans against bosses

The Titans have taken advantage of the offensive limitations of the Patriots and the Ravens in the last two games. The Patriots could not get great plays outside in the air game; the Ravens saw their short to intermediate internal pass game eliminated. Bosses can hurt the Titans both inside and outside with Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and many others. The Titans also face a good high school that can prevent them from jumping to the head with great plays there. Seek Kansas City to play from the front by aggressively attacking early coverage weaknesses to ensure that Tennessee cannot catch up with more Tannehill needs than Henry.

Chiefs 34, Titans 27