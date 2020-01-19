Chiefs coach Andy Reid selected the O-lineman of the Titans who scored a touchdown in the AFC championship game

John Madden said it best: "I love seeing a fat score, because first you get a fat bill, and then you make the fat one dance!"

Well, "fat,quot; is certainly a bit rough, but the Titans' strong offensive lineman, Dennis Kelly, caught a ball for six in the AFC championship game on Sunday. The Titans fans were reasonably elated.

In fact, in a strange turn of consequence, the man who selected Kelly, Andy Reid, was on the opposite side of the Titans' field on Sunday. Kelly was taken in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, the last season of Reid's term in Philadelphia.

But when the Titans acquired Kelly from the Eagles a few years ago, 2016, to be exact, in exchange for the promising open receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, the Titans fans were not happy.

Twitter never forgets, folks. Someone alert @OldTakesExposed.

Well, Green-Beckham hasn't played a complement in the NFL since 2017, and Kelly is busy catching touchdowns for the Titans.

