Chiefs coach Andy Reid selected the O-lineman of the Titans who scored a touchdown in the AFC championship game

John Madden said it best: "I love seeing a fat score, because first you get a fat bill, and then you make the fat one dance!"

Well, "fat,quot; is certainly a bit rough, but the Titans' strong offensive lineman, Dennis Kelly, caught a ball for six in the AFC championship game on Sunday. The Titans fans were reasonably elated.

In fact, in a strange turn of consequence, the man who selected Kelly, Andy Reid, was on the opposite side of the Titans' field on Sunday. Kelly was taken in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, the last season of Reid's term in Philadelphia.

But when the Titans acquired Kelly from the Eagles a few years ago, 2016, to be exact, in exchange for the promising open receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, the Titans fans were not happy.

Twitter never forgets, folks. Someone alert @OldTakesExposed.

he is young and promising and we change him for a support line ????????? – Richard Phitzwell (@BeastmodeJacob) August 16, 2016

Why the hell would you do this? He led your receivers last year as a rookie. Damn mistake. Ashamed of being a SMFH fan – Justin Jennifer E (@JustinNJennE) August 16, 2016

Why would you read DGB that has an advantage and does not regret the butt Justin Hunter, whose career has stalled? DGB will be a great player – # Trump2020 (@RealWhiteRhino) August 16, 2016

I don't like this movement a bit. After a season? – Curtis Carter (@Firestarterburn) August 16, 2016

That's why the titans are the titans – andrew (@SonOfSJDawg) August 16, 2016

Who has done that commercial official should be fired – TEN / GB #SBLIV (#Titanes 2/4) (@BGeneus) August 16, 2016

Well, Green-Beckham hasn't played a complement in the NFL since 2017, and Kelly is busy catching touchdowns for the Titans.