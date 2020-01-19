Check out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics of the SAG 2020 Awards

The prize season is underway!

Case in point: Tonight are the important SAG 2020 awards. That means that all your favorite A-listers are flocking to the Shrine Auditorium and the Expo Hall in Los Angeles to celebrate the best acting performances they had last year to offer. .

Therefore, we are turning to social networks to capture what our favorite stars are doing before, during and after the 26 Screen Actors Guild Awards. We are talking about the best Instagram and Twitpics of celebrity homes, limousines and more (and we have them all below).

So far, we have seen both The act& # 39; s Joey king Y Big little lies& # 39; Kathryn Newton pose with puppies while beautifying. And don't make us start Strange things star David HarborThe funny Instagram story before the red carpet!

Fortunately, these are not the only behind-the-scenes moments we have discovered online. As usual, E! He has gathered all the BTS moments from the biggest celebrity accounts, and we'll add more all night long.

So be sure to see the photos below!