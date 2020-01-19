Check out the amazing celeb transformations this week

Hair changes, weight loss and ruptures, alas!
After Prince Harry Y Meghan markle surprising the world with its announcement about a step back as members of the royal family (and the immediate consequences), it was difficult to imagine that another division was so shocking. Until a celebrity couple who has been together for almost a decade separated, to the surprise of their ardent fan base.
But the young couple were not the only celebrities who underwent a great transformation this week, with Blake Lively showing not one but two new & # 39; two on Instagram and actor Ethan Suplee detailing your amazing health trip that should help you stay motivated if you made a resolution related to wellness, and Scarlett Johansson He joined a very elitist group of actors, thanks to two of his recent roles that have nothing to do with Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Oh, and the Jonas Brothers won the Internet with a dramatic recreation of an icon keeping up with the Kardashians scene we've been seeing in a loop since it was uploaded.
Check out the biggest celebrity transformations this week …
AFF-USA / Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens
After a nine-year romance with Austin Butler (which came shortly after a four-year romance with Zac efron), Vanessa is once again a single woman. And judging by her good humor and glamorous look in her first public appearance after the break since the news of her success, she rises … flying …
The 31-year-old woman showed her night at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life on social media, including Instagram Stories. In a photo, she is seen lifting her dress to show her huge train. "I lived my best life hahaha," subtitled the shameless snapshot.
Instagram / Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Get ready to see a completely new side of Blake in his next movie The Rhythm Section, with the Gossip Girl star that seems unrecognizable as his character Stephanie Patrick.
At a first glance posted on Instagram, Blake wears a brown wig and a pin-up bangs, with Blake captioning the photo with "#AllTheFilters,quot;.
And in another photo of the thriller, he showed another look: a short and hairy & # 39; do, complete with messy bangs.
Ethan Suplee
the Remember the titans Star showed his impressive body transformation on Instagram, then revealed in his new podcast American glutton You have lost and gained at least "1,000 pounds,quot; in the course of your lifetime health journey.
After talking about his unhealthy relationship with the food he started when he was just a child, Ethan revealed that he weighed 500 pounds in 2001. After years of trying every diet and training plan, he My name is Earl The actor said he finally found a sustainable lifestyle and said: "Food is a functional fuel that I use to live and that is how I am thinking now." And your new fitness goal? Reach a six ac, which is not "far,quot; from achieving.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Scarlett Johansson
Talk about a surplus. Scarlett, TK, not only became an Oscar nominee for the first time this week when the 2020 Oscar nominations were announced, but she became one of the few people to be nominated in two different categories in the same year.
ScarJo obtained a place in the Best Actress category for her work in Marriage historywhile she surrenders Jojo Rabbit He also earned her a nomination in the lineup for Best Supporting Actress.
Only 11 actors before ScarJo got twice the nominations in the same year in the long Oscar history, including Al Pacino, Holly Hunter, Jamie Foxx Y Julianne Moore.
Kevin C. Winter, Getty Images for RADIO.COM
Nick and Joe Jonas
Do the J-Brothers seek to become K-Sisters? In an Instagram video that quickly (and rightly) went viral, Nick and Joe recreated Kim Kardashian Westiconic scene of "don't be f – rude king,quot; of keeping up with the Kardashians.
In the short but sweet Instagram video of the singers "Sucker,quot;, Joe played the role of Kim while Nick portrayed Khloe Kardashian, with Joe breaking in and hitting Nick with his bag in the fun performance of the 2008 scene.
But what did Kim think? "OMGGGG, I love you guys," Kim said, sharing her video on her own Instagram.
Peacock
Peacock
From the egg to the peacock, it's officially hatched!
This week, NBC finally revealed details about its long-awaited transmission service, Peacock: the confirmed launch date of the platform is April 15, 2020 for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers (and a national debut on July 15 of 2020), with viewers with access to more than 600 movies and 400 series depending on their subscription level (including free advertising), as well as various live and on-demand content in news, sports, night television and reality shows .
Highlights include the Saved by the Bell restart a Battlestar Galactica spin-off, a Punk Brewster revival and hello, the ten seasons of friends.
(E! And Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!
%MINIFYHTML2f69215ef550e01b83144507ff31f9e415%