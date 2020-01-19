Check out the amazing celeb transformations this week

Hair changes, weight loss and ruptures, alas!

After Prince Harry Y Meghan markle surprising the world with its announcement about a step back as members of the royal family (and the immediate consequences), it was difficult to imagine that another division was so shocking. Until a celebrity couple who has been together for almost a decade separated, to the surprise of their ardent fan base.

But the young couple were not the only celebrities who underwent a great transformation this week, with Blake Lively showing not one but two new & # 39; two on Instagram and actor Ethan Suplee detailing your amazing health trip that should help you stay motivated if you made a resolution related to wellness, and Scarlett Johansson He joined a very elitist group of actors, thanks to two of his recent roles that have nothing to do with Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Oh, and the Jonas Brothers won the Internet with a dramatic recreation of an icon keeping up with the Kardashians scene we've been seeing in a loop since it was uploaded.