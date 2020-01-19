Celine Dion says she is "good" in the wake of the mother's death

%MINIFYHTMLddf22ac1b3323e2c29f8cc6f6c03ba7911% %MINIFYHTMLddf22ac1b3323e2c29f8cc6f6c03ba7912%

For fans at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, the creator of hits & # 39; My Heart Will Go On & # 39; She says she and her brothers had the opportunity to spend a night by Therese's bed and say goodbye.

Celine Dion He has assured fans that he is "fine" after his mother's death on Friday, January 17.

Therese Dion, a 14-year-old mother, was surrounded by family and friends when she died in her native Canada, according to local media CTV News.

Therese's death arises months after her eldest daughter, Claudette Dion, revealed that her mother had been fighting a number of important health problems, including memory loss and hearing and visual impairment.

The singer of "My Heart Will Go On" posted a tribute to her mother on Instagram later that day and, taking the stage at night, paused at her concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami to update fans about your well being.

"I'm pretty sure you heard the news that my mother died early this morning," the star said. "But I'm fine".

She continued: "My mother was 92 years old. She was ill for quite some time. And we knew she would not be with us for a long time. Two days ago, we received a call from the nurses who looked after her very well, saying: that her time would come soon. Very soon. So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and spent the night by their bedside. "

"We tell stories. We sing songs. We hug. And we say goodbye," he concluded. "We're pretty sure mom waited until we were all together before (she passed away)."