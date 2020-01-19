Celebrities attract attention in most OMG looks at the SAG 2020 Awards

It's Showtime!
On Sunday night, the best Hollywood players exhibited on the red carpet of the SAG 2020 Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And because tonight is about celebrating the crème de la crème in acting, the biggest and brightest stars are making this ceremony unforgettable … starting with fashion.
Do you need proof? Gwendoline Christie He made the red carpet his catwalk with a bold and dramatic set worthy of his own prize. Apart from the larger design than life and the 18th century petticoat, the game of Thrones star It really took it to another level.
Further, Dakota Fanning He raised the bar of fashion very, very high after adorning the red carpet with a dazzling dark green Valentino design. Of the electrifying and refreshing color. The hole in the lock in the center of the silhouette that hugs the body was definitely a piece to remember! And her beauty completed the look, since she kept things minimal and fresh with her makeup.
Margot Robbie, Kathryn Newton, Darrell Britt-Gibson and more also took all the stops for the special occasion.
With so many celebrities making the red carpet their catwalk at the SAG 2020 Awards, we put together the fashion pieces that made us gasp … out loud. Scroll through our gallery below to see all the OMG designs at tonight's ceremony.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Natalia Dyer
All that glitters it is gold! the Strange things The actress stuns with a bright golden dress that deserves her own award.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o
the U.S The actress never disappoints on the red carpet, and this dazzling Louis Vuitton design is a test! From the floral print to the sequins, it shines as much as the flashing lights.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie
the game of Thrones Star closes the red carpet with her gala dress bigger than life, which looks like a modern version of 18th-century designs.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Dakota Fanning
Now this is a lewk! The 25-year-old actress shines at the awards ceremony with a bright green shell dress from Valentino. From the cut of the keyhole in the center to the refreshing color of the design, this is a dress to remember.
John Salangsang / Variety / Shutterstock
Logan Browning
The perfection The actress looks … well, like perfection at the SAG 2020 Awards with her beautiful lavender dress by Jason Wu.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Kathryn Newton
the Big little lies the actress brings the drama to the red carpet with its bright, bold and undulating Valentino design.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Noah Schnapp
the Strange things The actor came to kill with his Balmain design! Noah dresses for the special occasion in a bright blue-blue silk suit that made everyone turn their heads.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Amanda Brugel
The maid's tale The star makes everyone green with envy while lighting the room in a dazzling green dress.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Darrell Britt-Gibson
The 35-year-old nominees leave the basics at home and opt for something more fun and fresh with their gray and blue striped suit, electrifying pink sunglasses and hot shoes.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Image
Nathalie Emmanuel
What in the carnation! the game of Thrones the star dazzles with an exaggerated floral dress by Miu Miu that includes a massive front bow. The fun and flirty flowers embroidered in its design are a chef's kiss.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Royal blues! Margot lights the red carpet with a daring Chanel halter dress at the SAG 2020 Awards.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
Buono face
the Strange things The actress is red hot, hot, hot at the awards ceremony with her fiery crimson tulle dress by Bibhu Mohapatra featuring an explosion of black feathers and bright sequin details.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Caleb McLaughlin
the Strange things The actor skips the boring suit and opts for something more fun and colorful!
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Emily Hampshire
The nominee takes all the fashion stops for the fantasy adventure with its animated design. From the big flyers to the undulating tulle train, she is serving the leeks.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Image
Casey Thomas Brown
Kominsky's method Star makes the red carpet its catwalk with its striking set that features spectacular shoulder sleeves, velvet pants and more!
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Liv Pollock
Pollock sizzles in the ceremony full of stars with a beautiful pink dress, which features a modern snake skin print, deep neckline, flirtatious ruffles and an opening to the thigh.
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.