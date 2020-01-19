Celebrities attract attention in most OMG looks at the SAG 2020 Awards

It's Showtime!

On Sunday night, the best Hollywood players exhibited on the red carpet of the SAG 2020 Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And because tonight is about celebrating the crème de la crème in acting, the biggest and brightest stars are making this ceremony unforgettable … starting with fashion.

Do you need proof? Gwendoline Christie He made the red carpet his catwalk with a bold and dramatic set worthy of his own prize. Apart from the larger design than life and the 18th century petticoat, the game of Thrones star It really took it to another level.

%MINIFYHTML1f91db41e16720d24ef1a86565fd131913% %MINIFYHTML1f91db41e16720d24ef1a86565fd131914%

Further, Dakota Fanning He raised the bar of fashion very, very high after adorning the red carpet with a dazzling dark green Valentino design. Of the electrifying and refreshing color. The hole in the lock in the center of the silhouette that hugs the body was definitely a piece to remember! And her beauty completed the look, since she kept things minimal and fresh with her makeup.