Captain ‘Sully’ Sullenberger calls Lara Trump after making fun of Joe Biden's stuttering

%MINIFYHTMLfd3787dec922801a0cc687a92e752b0411% %MINIFYHTMLfd3787dec922801a0cc687a92e752b0412%

The legendary captain of the airline, & # 39; Sully & # 39; Sullenberger called Lara Trump after she mocked the stuttering of Joe Biden! In fact, he did more than that!

Upon hearing his mockery, Sullenberger apparently had feelings of "intense and painful humiliation," so he published a full essay on the insensitive and immature actions of Eric Trump's wife, asking him to "stop,quot; and "grow,quot;!

It turns out that hearing Lara mock the speech impediment of Vice President Joe Biden brought back memories of his childhood thugs to the captain.

%MINIFYHTMLfd3787dec922801a0cc687a92e752b0413% %MINIFYHTMLfd3787dec922801a0cc687a92e752b0414%

He went ahead and mentioned in his essay that his words were exactly the same that tormented her childhood and turned her into "agony."

It all started at a Women's event for Trump a couple of days ago when Lara told the crowd: "I feel a little sad for Biden … every time he goes on stage or they turn to him, I'm like, & # 39; Joe, can you get it? Out? Let's say the words, Joe. "

In response, the national hero known for making an emergency landing for US Airways flight 1549 on the Hudson River, published an essay in the New York Times yesterday, calling it!

Every time Lara Trump says something, just remember that she married Eric. Eric …………… Eric. – Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) January 17, 2020

It reads in part: ‘As a young child in Denison, TX, I remember the anguish of being called to school, knowing that I would have difficulty pronouncing my words; that my words could not keep up with my mind and that they often came out confusing. My neck and face would start to blush rapidly in bright red … all eyes in the room were on me; the intense and painful humiliation and intimidation that would follow. "

Ad

Then he wrote that ‘This topic goes beyond politics. If you are a Republican, a Democrat, if you stuttered as a child or laughed at someone who did it; if you, as a father, try to protect your stuttering son from teasing like those of our president's daughter-in-law; Words come without hesitation: stop. Grow. Show some decency. People who cannot, have no place in public life. "



Post views:

0 0