Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United transfer target desperate to move | Soccer news

The talks between United and Sporting will resume this week; Fernandes squad for the semifinal of the Portuguese League Cup as it stands





Bruno Fernandes is interested in moving to Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes told Sporting Lisbon that he is desperate to join Manchester United.

Sky sports news He understands that there is still the will of all parties to reach an agreement for the 25-year-old Portugal international midfielder to move to Old Trafford, and talks are expected to resume between clubs this week.

Sporting head coach Silas says Fernandes deserves to be playing in the Premier League and that Fernandes is making his feelings known to the Sporting hierarchy.

Reports in Lisbon state that the agreement is at stake, while Sky sports news They are told to "expect something."

SSN He reported Friday that an agreement worth £ 60 million was close to being agreed, with United paying £ 43 million in advance and £ 17 million in supplements.

It is now believed that Sporting is not completely satisfied with the structure of the agreement and would like more money in advance, but agent fees may have complicated the payment plan.

There was a strong feeling that Fernandes had played his last game for the club on Friday against Benfica.

But as he stands, he is in the team for the semifinal of the Portuguese League Cup on Tuesday against Braga.

