BROKE: The 40-year-old singer MYA lives in the Apt studio w / No Furniture!

The R,amp;B singer Mya was one of the most popular artists of the 2000s. But now she is supposedly bankrupt and lives in a studio in Los Angeles, without furniture.

According to a new report, Mya wasted all her money in the 2000s. And she continues to flow money "investing,quot; in being an independent artist.

Mya fully finances all her own music, with her own money. The report explained:

This type of freedom has served him well, but it has a cost. [Mya] once the houses were Maryland and California. But as it has to be financed, he told Vibe in 2018 that it degraded his entire life. He moved to a small studio in California. And he doesn't invite friends, he doesn't go out, and he doesn't bother spending money on furniture.

Listen at 9:35:

But there is definitely a positive side. Mya is investing herself. And we hope it works for her.

Besides, now she looks prettier than ever. Recently she posted photos of herself without makeup in The Gram.

This is how it looks recently.