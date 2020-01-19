BROKE: The 40-year-old singer MYA lives in the Apt studio w / No Furniture!

The R,amp;B singer Mya was one of the most popular artists of the 2000s. But now she is supposedly bankrupt and lives in a studio in Los Angeles, without furniture.

According to a new report, Mya wasted all her money in the 2000s. And she continues to flow money "investing,quot; in being an independent artist.

Mya fully finances all her own music, with her own money. The report explained:

This type of freedom has served him well, but it has a cost. [Mya] once the houses were Maryland and California.

But as it has to be financed, he told Vibe in 2018 that it degraded his entire life.

He moved to a small studio in California. And he doesn't invite friends, he doesn't go out, and he doesn't bother spending money on furniture.

