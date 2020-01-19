Brandi Redmond cries and apologizes for the old video of his mocking Asian

Brandi Redmond cried before the camera during an 11-minute video during which he apologized for making fun of Asian eyes and making an insensitive Asian accent. The offensive video received a lot of criticism after it resurfaced in December.

The RHOD star now says that ‘I made a bad decision to be angry and try to defend at that moment what was wrong and insensitive. I made this video, it was 4 years ago, and it was in reference to a scene in season 2 of RHOD in which the ladies were talking about my features, in particular, my eyes … Again, that is something that I have I was insecure so I made a video mocking myself.

See this post on Instagram Thanks to these souls who cried with me, prayed with me and were a positive light in my life and helped my family during this difficult time. Stephanie and Travis, D’Andra and Jeremy, Mama Dee, Kary and Eduardo, my parents, my family, close friends and my amazing husband and children. I am very grateful that God has helped me overcome this, allowing me to heal and love myself. For those who set out to hurt me, know that I still have compassion for you in my heart. Thank you all for listening to my truth and my heart. #loveyourself Have a beautiful and blessed weekend my friends. 💞🙏 A publication shared by Brandi Redmond (@brandiredmond) in January 17, 2020 at 5:07 p.m. PST

Ironically, the oldest video of his mocking people of Asian descent was published after Redmond called his co-star LeeAnne Locken for being racist.

Locken had referred to Kary Brittingham as simply "the Mexican,quot; and that bothered Redmond.

As for the clip he is getting hot for, he shows it in a car with his daughters saying, "Everyone asks me how Asian I am because I have narrowed eyes (laughs)."

At first, when the video was shared again, attracting much attention, the RHOD star insisted that, as far as she was concerned, it was a "good impression,quot; and that she "would do it again."

However, it seems that he realized that the video was quite insensitive and hurtful after a while and ended up not only deleting the tweets but also entering a wellness center on January 10.

In the apology video he was captured during his weekly dose of B.S. In the podcast, Brandi called the person who filmed the 4-year-old video and shared it online again at a convenient time "to be a deviation," but he didn't drop any name.

Ad

‘Someone maliciously recorded it on a device and saved it for so many years … and it reappeared. I immediately took the post and published a public apology, "she said.



Post views:

0 0