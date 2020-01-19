Brad Pitt made fun of himself during his SAG awards presentation

Brad Pitt It took a moment to make fun of Brad Pitt at the SAG 2020 Awards.

When he accepted the award for best actor in a movie, he first joked that he would have to "add this to my Tinder profile,quot;, before going into how difficult his role was in Once upon a time in Hollywood it was for him

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part," said Cliff Booth, the double and war veteran who plays in the Quentin Tarantino movie. "A boy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife. It was a big exaggeration."

Pitt is not known for his successful marriages.

I was committed to Gwyneth Paltrow in the 90s before getting married Jennifer Aniston in 2000. They divorced in 2005, and Pitt started dating. Angelina Jolie shortly after. They got engaged in 2012, then got married in 2014 and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.