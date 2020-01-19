Brad Pitt made fun of himself during his SAG awards presentation

ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
Brad Pitt It took a moment to make fun of Brad Pitt at the SAG 2020 Awards.
When he accepted the award for best actor in a movie, he first joked that he would have to "add this to my Tinder profile,quot;, before going into how difficult his role was in Once upon a time in Hollywood it was for him
"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part," said Cliff Booth, the double and war veteran who plays in the Quentin Tarantino movie. "A boy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife. It was a big exaggeration."
Pitt is not known for his successful marriages.
I was committed to Gwyneth Paltrow in the 90s before getting married Jennifer Aniston in 2000. They divorced in 2005, and Pitt started dating. Angelina Jolie shortly after. They got engaged in 2012, then got married in 2014 and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.
As if we hadn't talked enough about Pitt’s romantic story, it has been even more the center of attention this season, as Jennifer Aniston has been nominated at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards for her role on Apple TV + The morning show.
In fact, just a few minutes after Pitt won his prize, Aniston accepted one of his own. She could also be seen applauding and smiling during Pitt's speech, just after his joke about not getting along with his wives.
So, Pitt may not get along with his wives while he is married to them, but they can get along a few years later, when they are also nominated for many awards.
