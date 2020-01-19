Brad Pitt jokes about adding his SAG award to his tinder profile

%MINIFYHTMLac0090af1ba373fd21aa6a9402aa701d11% %MINIFYHTMLac0090af1ba373fd21aa6a9402aa701d12%

The actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; He is seen later in the backstage pausing for a moment to see the speech of his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on the television screen when he accepts his award for the outstanding performance of an actress in a drama series.

As if he was no longer a hot single, Brad Pitt You are about to boast of your newly received award in a dating application. The 56-year-old actor who beat people like Al Pacino Y Tom Hanks to the best supporting actor for his performance in "Once upon a time in Hollywood"at the Screen Actor Guild 2020 Awards, he joked about adding his latest victory to his Tinder profile.

"I have to add this to my Tinder profile," Pitt joked at the beginning of his speech while holding the trophy. He continued to thank his fellow actors, saying, "Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. This means much more than I can imagine. I want you to know that I see everything. I see you all and the work has been fascinating."

He joked that it was a demanding role to play a man who "takes drugs", "takes off his shirt" and does not get along with his wife. He also noticed how many times Quentin Tarantino there was a woman taking off her shoes in the movie, referring to Margot Robbie& # 39; s Sharon tate Y Margaret QualleyKitty. "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from his shoes than the TSA," he joked.

After Pitt's victory, his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston took the stage to receive the Actor for Best Performance of an Actor in a Drama Series for her role in "The morning show". Looking in shock, she said:" What? Oh my God. This is so amazing. What room ".

He continued saying with teary eyes: "I know that the few times you have invited me to return to this room in the last 20 years, it has been so special, the times that you have invited me. And being here is really and honor. Thank you. Oh , Adam Sandler, your performance in & # 39;Uncut gems& # 39; is extraordinary, and your magic is real. I love you friend."

Pitt, who was behind the scenes after accepting his prize, was captured by the camera stopping whatever he was doing to see Aniston accept his trophy. He seemed to be proud of her, smiling as she delivered her speech.

Sandler was snubbed at the SAG Awards and the Academy Awards for failing to achieve a nomination in both awards despite his acclaimed performance in the film.

Other winners in the SAG Awards currently in progress are Michelle Williams ("Fosse / Verdon") for an outstanding performance of an actress in a television movie or limited series, Laura Dern ("Marriage history") for an outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role, Tony Shalhoub ("The wonderful Mrs. Maisel") for an outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series and Phoebe Waller Bridge ("Flea bag") for an outstanding performance of a female actress in a comedy series. Meanwhile, Robert de Niro He has been honored with a Life Achievement Award.