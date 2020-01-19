Brad Pitt is a total Stud at the SAG 2020 Awards

The man of the hour has arrived at the SAG 2020 Awards.

How Brad PittHe stepped on the red carpet in the Shrine Auditorium. Fans cheered for joy. As always, the star looked beautiful while swinging with a long black coat and a crisp white button. Surprisingly, Pitt left his basic sunglasses and a tie at home for the grand awards ceremony. What a casual chic!

The star stopped for the occasional interview and the photo on the carpet; there was even a remarkable click next to Bomb star Charlize Theron. Still, Pitt looked unconcerned as always despite the deserved rumor surrounding his last nomination. Many believe that the star will take home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role thanks to his work as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time … in Hollywood.