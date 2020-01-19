Brad Pitt is a total Stud at the SAG 2020 Awards

John Shearer / Getty Images for PEOPLE
The man of the hour has arrived at the SAG 2020 Awards.
How Brad PittHe stepped on the red carpet in the Shrine Auditorium. Fans cheered for joy. As always, the star looked beautiful while swinging with a long black coat and a crisp white button. Surprisingly, Pitt left his basic sunglasses and a tie at home for the grand awards ceremony. What a casual chic!
The star stopped for the occasional interview and the photo on the carpet; there was even a remarkable click next to Bomb star Charlize Theron. Still, Pitt looked unconcerned as always despite the deserved rumor surrounding his last nomination. Many believe that the star will take home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role thanks to his work as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time … in Hollywood.
It is not far either. In the 2020 Golden Globes, Pitt beat Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al PacinoY Joe Pesci to take home the award for Best Supporting Actor, something he apparently did not expect, although he offered a spectacular performance in the movie full of stars. "This is an honor in itself," he said, referring to being nominated alongside "Gods,quot; as Hopkins.
In addition to sharing his joy for the victory, Pitt left the crowd with a final thought: "Hey, if you see the opportunity to be nice to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it." Preach!
In total, Tarantino's film could take home four awards in total: Best Supporting Actor, Best Leading Actor, Best Performance by a Cast in a Movie and Best Performance by a Group of Specialists in a Movie.
Hopefully Pitt and the cast will be recognized for their work so we can get more nuggets of wisdom and kindness.
To find out who wins the prizes in real time, check out our gallery here!
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.