Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston meet behind the scenes at the SAG Awards and fans are going crazy

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston won the Screen Actor Guild Awards (SAG) and the two were photographed spending time together behind the scenes. Fans are going crazy now that the photos of the two holding hands, smiling and looking completely enjoyed are becoming viral. Twenty years have passed since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got married and the two divorced in 2005. Now it seems that fate has brought them together again and fans can't believe they are both receiving awards at the same time. Now that both Brad and Jennifer are single, there are many fans who claim to be together again.

Brad is still married to Angelina Jolie since the two are now involved in one of the most complicated divorces in Hollywood history. It is a surprise to many to see Brad act so cordially with his ex-wife Jennifer, while he and Angelina, according to reports, can barely be together in the same room without being overwhelming tension. It remains to be seen exactly what is happening between Brad and Angelina, but the two have not seen each other together in public since 2016.

Now that Angelina and Brad have finished, fans have been crying out for a meeting of Jen and Brad. At the time of their separation, many of Jennifer's fans blamed Angelina Jolie for "stealing,quot; Brad from Jen. They never forgave Angelina and felt that Jennifer and Brad missed their destiny.

It remains to be seen if Jennifer and Brad will be more than good friends, but right now, it certainly seems that they get along very well.

No one knows exactly what the future holds for Brad and Jen, but he certainly has no trouble getting along with his ex. In addition to her shared smiles with Brad, Jennifer is also on friendly terms with her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Still, there are many people who see a look of love on the faces of Brad and Jennifer and do not feel that they are just two old friends who are catching up. Many people believe that fate has brought Brad and Jennifer together and they are only waiting for the day when the two advance with their love.

What you think? Will Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get back together?



