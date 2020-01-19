Bolivia: Morales Appoints MAS Party Candidates for May Elections | Bolivia News

%MINIFYHTMLc3fc726726c4cff13b8001b4cb70f58611% %MINIFYHTMLc3fc726726c4cff13b8001b4cb70f58612%

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales appointed a former economy minister and former foreign minister on Sunday as candidates for his party for president and vice president in the upcoming elections in Bolivia.

Speaking at a press conference in Argentina, Morales announced Luis Arce Catacora as the presidential candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) and David Choquehuanca as his candidate for the May 3 election.

Morales appointed the candidates after meeting with senior officials of the MAS party in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, where Morales has been living since he accepted asylum.



The election of candidates, observers say, reflects the direction the MAS is taking, after months of political turmoil in the South American country after the disputed elections on October 20.

"These two names represent MAS's desire to attract the urban middle classes, and that is significant," said Jorge Derpic, assistant professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies at the University of Georgia.

When Morales won his first election in 2006, it marked the beginning of a new era for the poorest country in South America. The economy experienced unprecedented growth and poverty rates declined, especially among indigenous communities. But Morales, who led Bolivia for 14 years, also alienated many Bolivians, especially middle-class voters by insisting on running for a fourth term, challenging a 2016 referendum against the extension of term limits. Accusations of corruption and mismanagement also affected his time in office.

Morales resigned in November after a disputed victory in the fourth term caused outrage and an audit of the Organization of American States (OAS) found serious irregularities in the counting of votes. He says he was the victim of an orchestrated coup. He is forbidden to run for president.

MAS now hopes to maintain its popularity in the country's long-standing fortress regions, including the highlands, the rural area of ​​Potosí, in the central valleys and the city of Cochabamba. But the party also seeks to attract middle class voters.

"The MAS could win the elections with these two candidates," Derpic said.

Catacora, 56, served as finance minister for Morales. Catacora, a highly respected and educated economist in the United Kingdom, is credited with the presidency of economic policies that caused an unprecedented boom in the Andean nation.

Choquehuanca, 58, who served as Morales' Foreign Minister for more than a decade, was born in the highlands of Bolivia. He is also very respected and considered moderate. He is a veteran defender of indigenous rights.

"Arce is an option that will attract the middle class, which the MAS has lost in the last decade," said Raúl Penaranda, a journalist and political analyst based in Bolivia.

Former Bolivian Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca attends a meeting of the ALBA-TCP alliance in Caracas, Venezuela (File: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters)

Penaranda said Choquehuanca, meanwhile, will help maintain support among indigenous groups.

"It is an intelligent electoral decision," Penaranda told Al Jazeera.

In accordance with the electoral rules of Bolivia, the ticket for the May elections must be formally presented before the electoral tribunal before February 3. The MAS is expected to hold an official appointment ceremony on January 22.

In an opinion poll, published on January 2, Bolivians were asked to choose their preferred candidate. Twenty percent of respondents chose a MAS candidate. About 15.6 percent said interim president Jeanine Anez was her favorite candidate, while Carlos Mesa, the second in the October vote, received support from 13.8 percent.

Luis Fernando Camacho, a right-wing civic leader from the eastern city of Santa Cruz who emerged from the darkness to become a symbol of opposition against Morales during weeks of unrest, only received 7 percent support. The right-wing leader, who often invokes biblical references, became one of the most vocal voices that demanded Morales's resignation and has said he will run for president.

Anez, a 52-year-old conservative, became interim president amid a power vacuum following Morales's resignation. She has said she has no plans to run for president, but has asked the opposition political parties to come together to defeat the MAS.

Divisions within the MAS

However, there are signs of disagreements within the MAS party.

In January, Morales retracted his call to the militia organization after his comments provoked a protest by the interim government.

Last week, MAS officials told the Reuters news agency that the ticket would include Andrónico Rodríguez, a young coca grower, who was close to the former president.

Luis Fernando Camacho speaks to supporters of a police car in La Paz, Bolivia (Carlos García Rawlins / Reuters)

With Morales running the campaign from his exile in Argentina, often creating tensions, analysts say there is a danger that the party will fracture and face challenges in May.

"The vast electorate will not vote for the MAS and will not vote for anyone named by the MAS party," said Eduardo Gamarra, professor of political science at the Department of Politics and International Relations at the Florida International University.

"They want a change and the change is probably favoring Luis Fernando Camacho, he will be the beneficiary of this," Gamarra added.