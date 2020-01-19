Beyonce sneered while her new Ivy Park X Adidas line looks exactly like the Sainsbury grocery store uniform

%MINIFYHTML5ba504f395858c695561e3fe48b065bd11% %MINIFYHTML5ba504f395858c695561e3fe48b065bd12%

Beyonce is being furiously mocked on social media in the grand launch of her Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Although active clothing is available in several colors, the most popular outfits used in social networks are wine-colored pants and tops with neon orange stripes. Hailey Baldwin Bieber modeled the clothes before launch and there are many photos of Beyonce herself using the clothes on her Instagram account, the account and the We Are Ivy Park website and the official Adidas site. The problem is that the sets look incredibly similar to the Sainsbury supermarket uniform and is one of those situations in which once you see it, you can't see it.

Now people are posting memes from supermarket workers in the uniform and someone even overlaid a photo of Beyonce on the clothes inside a Sainsbury supermarket! Even Sainsbury got into the action!

The worst part is that Beyonce fans are now furious and some are taking it out online in Sainsbury's comments. Even so, despite the controversy, Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration sold out in minutes.

%MINIFYHTML5ba504f395858c695561e3fe48b065bd13% %MINIFYHTML5ba504f395858c695561e3fe48b065bd14%

You can see a photo below that compares the new Beyonce collection with the Sainsbury uniform below.

I can't believe that Beyoncé can start with Sainsbury's hope that she is on my way, so I can ask her where the lemonade is. pic.twitter.com/ewh9IjDmSZ – And I! (@ adzuki4ngel) January 17, 2020

A second photo shared on the Sainsbury site has become a meme. Showing the official uniform, the Sainsbury supermarket wrote the words "The Original,quot; in bold, neon orange letters, and Beyonce (the Beyhive) fans knew exactly what they meant. Fans were not excited that Beyonce's new collaboration was making fun of it this way and some Beyhive members swarmed Twitter and let's say, things got a bit ugly.

You can see the tweet that Sainsbury & # 39; s shared on his official Twitter account below.

The upset minority of Beyoncé fans arguing with Sainsbury's uniform color scheme needs to relax. It is a mere joke! Nevertheless @sainsburys the staff has been rocking since before most of you were born, so you must respect the innovators 😂️😂 Shoutout to Karen trolling them 😂 https://t.co/aXkO95b6vl – Melissa (@MelissaLouRants) January 18, 2020

Here's another tweet that shows Beyonce dancing with her Ivy Park outfit. If you see, in the description, the collaboration is not known as Adidas x Ivy Park or Ivy Park x Adidas, but rather Beyonce x Sainsbury!

This new collaboration of Beyoncé x Sainsbury looks wavy https://t.co/p02IttwTKr – ً (@whoisjoshva) January 17, 2020

What do you think of Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration? Do you like the combination of wine and orange?

Ad

Do you agree with those who say the outfits look like Sainsbury uniforms?



Post views:

0 0