Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City sad to lose more points but will fight until the end | Soccer news

"When another team is doing well, you can't get angry or angry … we try to focus on us," says the left side of the city.





Benjamin Mendy says that Manchester City is "sad,quot; for having lost more points in the race for the title, but will continue to fight until the end of the season.

The champions have not been able to match the outstanding consistency of their last two seasons winning the title in this period, and they are 13 points behind the Liverpool leader, who has played two games less.

For the second year in a row, Crystal Palace proved to be a thorn on the City side, as they snatched a 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium on Saturday courtesy of a last-minute goal at Fernandinho's own gate.

The city chief, Pep Guardiola, accepted last month that his team could no longer catch the fugitive leader Liverpool, but there are still three other trophies to play, including the Champions League.

The left back Mendy said: "When you start the league you try to win, do your best and you have to tell the truth, that Liverpool has done very, very well and is a good and strong team, everyone can see that.

"We handle it well. When another team is doing well, you can't be upset or angry. This is the truth, nobody can complain. So in our locker room, we try to focus on us."

"All people say that Man City is over. They can say whatever they want: we will continue to focus on us, we will play football, we will win the games, we will fight until the end of the league."

"We have seen that other teams that won the title did not reach the Champions League the following season, they were in the Europa League."

"We won our first title, and then we won again, and now we are in second or third place. We don't have the answer for what happened, but every player tries to give everything for the team."

The city dominated against the Palace, but again it was exposed in the back when Cenk Tosun, making his first start since moving from Everton on loan, directed the visitors ahead.

City seemed to have turned around when Sergio Agüero hit twice in the last eight minutes to overtake them, taking his record for the club beyond 250 in the process, but Wilfried Zaha forced Fernandinho's own goal.

Mendy said: "I was thinking we would win the game, and the players were ready to fight until the end of the game to keep the score."

"But in football, anything can happen when you lose concentration for a second. Now we are sad."