Beirut becomes a battlefield as fighting increases | News

Protesters threw stones at security forces that fired tear gas and water cannons during the most violent weekend in the capital of Lebanon since the beginning of mostly peaceful demonstrations three months ago.

It was the second consecutive night that violence broke out when people were frustrated by the worsening financial crisis and the impasse by the formation of a new government.

Doctors said 90 people were injured in the latest clashes, which led to the number of victims of more than 460 injured in two days.

"We have seen the Red Cross evacuate several wounded so it has really become a battlefield outside the parliament square," Zeina Khodr of Al Jazeera reported from Beirut.

According to Khodr, people said they have no choice but to "turn a peaceful movement into a violent campaign against the ruling elite,quot; because their demands have been ignored.

Crowds shouted "revolution,quot; when they met on Sunday. The young people tried to climb barbed wire and fences to storm a heavily barricaded part of downtown Beirut that includes parliament. A man hit the police with a pole across the barriers.

Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) urged people to remain calm and said they would otherwise be forced to repel them.

"We are not afraid. This is all for our future and our children," Bassam Taleb, a shoemaker, said at the protest.

"The country is frozen. The state is not doing anything, they are a bunch of thieves. And if you have money in the bank, you can't even get a hundred dollars."

The National News Agency said two journalists were hit by rubber bullets, one of them a cameraman from the local Al-Jadeed television channel.

President Michel Aoun called a "security meeting,quot; on Monday with the Interior and Defense Ministers to discuss the crisis, NNA reported.

The security forces, including the Lebanese army, deployed heavily in the center of Beirut after the worst violence since riots broke out last October. The police spent the day reinforcing concrete barriers and stringing coils of barbed wire on the main roads.

The Lebanese prosecutor, meanwhile, ordered the release of 34 people in Sunday they were arrested after clashes the night before in which more than 370 people were injured.

& # 39; Brutal repression & # 39;

On Saturday night, riot police fired tear gas discharges and rubber-coated bullets to disperse thousands of protesters. The protesters, who came from the north, east and capital of the country, hit the security forces with tree branches and metal bars and fired flares and fireworks, while throwing stones and other projectiles.

The tough street battles lasted almost nine hours, and both protesters and the government exchanged the blame for the violence.

The ISF said 142 of its members were injured, including some with severe concussions.

Human Rights Watch described the security force's response as "brutal,quot; and called for the urgent end of a "culture of impunity,quot; for police abuse.

the #Lebanon The authorities should launch a quick, independent and transparent investigation into the unacceptable levels of violence that the police used against overwhelmingly peaceful protesters and media workers who did their job on January 15. https://t.co/26Icc4t6zL pic.twitter.com/xx5hknYzyV – Human Rights Watch (@hrw) January 18, 2020

"Riot police showed an obvious disregard for their human rights obligations, instead of throwing tear gas canisters at the heads of protesters, shooting rubber bullets in their eyes and attacking people in hospitals and a mosque," Michael said. Page, deputy director of the Middle East at HRW.

The designated prime minister, Hassan Diab, was expected to announce an 18-member cabinet on Friday, but last-minute disputes between political factions ruined his last attempt.

It is unlikely that the formation of a new government composed of factions belonging to the current political elite will mitigate the anger of the protesters.

"Those in power participate in negotiations with each other to form a new government, but this is not what people want," Khodr said, adding that protesters demand an independent government free from the influence of established political parties. , as well as an early choice. .

Protesters have united against the political elite of the country that has ruled Lebanon since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

They blame politicians for widespread corruption and mismanagement in a country that has accumulated one of the highest debt rates in the world.

Panic and anger have taken over the public as their local currency, linked to the dollar for more than two decades, collapsed.

The Lebanese pound lost more than 60 percent of its value in recent weeks on the black market.

The economy has not experienced growth and foreign exchange inflows have dried up in the already heavily indebted country that depends on imports for most of its commodities.