Bar Refaeli has given birth to a third child

Welcoming her third baby in three and a half years, the Israeli model expresses her joy on social media while writing next to a photo of her in the hospital, & # 39; Life is beautiful & # 39 ;.

Model Refaeli Bar she welcomed her third child with her husband Adi Ezra.

The Israeli beauty shared the happy news on Instagram on Saturday (January 18), writing next to a snapshot of herself in the hospital, "This is what real GLAM looks like. Third baby in 3.5 years."

"Life is beautiful," he added, with the hashtag, "#FamilyIsEverything."

The star later shared in his Instagram story that he was "at home." According to the Times of Israel, she gave birth to a baby Tuesday in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The 34-year-old model is already the mother of three-year-old daughter Liv and two-year-old daughter Elle.

Bar and Adi exchanged votes in 2015, and the model has always been open about her desire to have a great offspring, telling Hello! Fashion Monthly, "I think this will be a family decade."