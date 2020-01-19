Home Entertainment Bar Refaeli has given birth to a third child

Bar Refaeli has given birth to a third child

Welcoming her third baby in three and a half years, the Israeli model expresses her joy on social media while writing next to a photo of her in the hospital, & # 39; Life is beautiful & # 39 ;.

Up News Info
Model Refaeli Bar she welcomed her third child with her husband Adi Ezra.

The Israeli beauty shared the happy news on Instagram on Saturday (January 18), writing next to a snapshot of herself in the hospital, "This is what real GLAM looks like. Third baby in 3.5 years."

"Life is beautiful," he added, with the hashtag, "#FamilyIsEverything."

The star later shared in his Instagram story that he was "at home." According to the Times of Israel, she gave birth to a baby Tuesday in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The 34-year-old model is already the mother of three-year-old daughter Liv and two-year-old daughter Elle.

Bar and Adi exchanged votes in 2015, and the model has always been open about her desire to have a great offspring, telling Hello! Fashion Monthly, "I think this will be a family decade."

