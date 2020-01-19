Bad Boys For Life Wins $ 68 Million Opening Weekend

Earlier this week, several media noted that Bad Boys for Life I was on my way to a great opening weekend, and the estimates turned out to be correct. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that the film earned $ 68.1 million during Martin Luther King Junior's four-day weekend.

In addition, the film exceeded expectations in other nations, earning $ 37.3 million from 39 markets, earning a total of $ 107.3 million. The latest installment of the popular series is another great victory for Sony Studios, which also won a victory with Jumanji: the next level, in addition to those of Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood as much as Little woman.

The film was also an important victory for the main actor, Will Smith, who just left the box office bomb, Gemini Man As previously reported, Will Smith stopped by Jimmy Fallon's nighttime talk show to discuss the importance of creating a fantastic Bad guys movie.

The notorious box office winner stated that he did not want Bad Boys for Life simply to be a "cash catch," or a movie that was like the previous installments of the franchise. Smith said it was crucial for him and Lawrence to make a film that was good enough on its own.

During the same interview, Will also explained that that was the main reason why it took seventeen years to get a third Bad guys movie. He and the cast and crew wanted the film to be good enough to support itself.

Earlier this year, Will co-star Martin Lawrence sat down with reporters and discussed the film and some of the past controversies in his life, including the sexual harassment lawsuit he faced, which also led to the dissolution of his popular television show. Martin.

Lawrence said the program fell apart as a result of the lawsuit. It was simply no longer feasible to continue the series.

Regardless of past disputes, some people on social media have claimed that Bad boys for life Star would simply be happy to star in a main movie again.



