Azriel Clary criticizes enemies who don't want to see her recover her life

Azriel Clary is now free of R. Kelly's clutch and has reunited with her family. She faces criticism from those who hate and have something to say about her recent behavior.

Azriel left Trump Tower after having a physical altercation with Joycelyn Savage, the singer's other girlfriend at the time. Since then, he has been posting photos of her with her family and even singing videos that show her talent.

Clary allegedly met the R,amp;B singer who promised her a career and then isolated her from everyone she knew while in a low place. Now that Kelly is locked up for what could be a long time, she is no longer there to control the last two known women who were loyal to her side.

Although the majority of the public is ecstatic that Azriel has finally seen the light, some have chosen to criticize everything he publishes and comment on his behavior since he has moved away from it.

myself. Regardless that I am not going to let my past define me, I am picking up the pieces and creating a better future for me. I am turning the negative into positive and anyone should be happy to see someone who was once in a dark spot flourish. – Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 17, 2020

The 23-year-old turned to Twitter where she criticized anyone who had something negative to say.

‘It's very sad that people don't want to see you grow up, be happy or chase your dreams. I had goals in 2015 … why is it a crime to get my life back on track? Maybe chasing my dreams is a way of healing? Maybe that's a way of knowing that I could have always done it if I had believed in myself. Regardless that I am not going to let my past define me, I am picking up the pieces and creating a better future for me. I am turning the negative into positive and anyone should be happy to see someone who was once in a dark spot flourish. "

Regardless of what the public thinks about Azriel, it's great to see her take a path of independence after the much older artist apparently washed her brain.



