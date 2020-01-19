Ayushmann Khurrana says that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a complete family artist

Ayushmann Khurrana has surely reached gold when it comes to choosing the right script with entertainment and social relevance in equal amounts. The actor has a long series of successes in his name in recent years and that is the reason why he is one of the biggest stars of today. His next film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, will play a homosexual character on the big screen, apart from him, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in important roles.

Speaking about the film, he said: "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is again one of those scripts that will completely entertain the public and also deliver an important social message about inclusion and individuality. Like all my films, he is again a family artist full,quot;. They are very excited about this, and you?