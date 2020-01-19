Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams achieves first-round victory

%MINIFYHTMLc2b3dd004043101f19b55feed61a0fe212% %MINIFYHTMLc2b3dd004043101f19b55feed61a0fe213%

MELBOURNE, Australia – Serena Williams produced a brilliant display to beat Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday (Sunday in the United States).

The American star began his campaign in Melbourne in style, needing only 58 minutes to spend Potapova 6-0, 6-3.

Williams was dominant from the beginning at Rod Laver Arena when he opened his bet to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles.

Williams, 38, is now 19-0 in the first round matches of the Australian Open. He will face Tamara Zidansek or Han Na-lae in Round 2.

Williams was impeccable in the first set against his Russian teenage enemy, hit 10 winners and took the first game in just 19 minutes. Potapova improved in the second set and even broke by a 2-1 lead before Williams responded.

Williams took a decisive break in the eighth game when Potapova sent a right blow to the net, and then completed his victory shortly after.