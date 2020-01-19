at least six F-35 fighters were seen near the Iranian border – Defense Blog

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made an ambiguous statement about the demolition of Iran from flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines.

Lavrov, speaking at his annual press conference in Moscow on Friday, said Iran's "accidental,quot; demolition of a Ukrainian plane last week occurred at a time when Iran was scared by reports of advanced stealth fighters from the United States in the area.

“There were at least six F-35 (American) fighters in the air in the Iranian border area (at that time). This information has not yet been verified, but I would like to underline the nervousness that always accompanies such situations, "Lavrov said.

Lavrov called the incident a human error and said he was not trying to excuse anyone for what happened.

But he said it was important to understand the context and that the incident had occurred hours after an Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq, when Iranian forces were prepared for some kind of US military retaliation.

"There is information that the Iranians expected another attack from the United States after the attack, but they did not know what form it could take," Lavrov said.

