Ashley Graham gets her Bevyce Ivy Park X Adidas collection and tests them all

Ashley Graham may be ready to give birth at any time, but don't think that will prevent this supermodel from putting on the latest fashions. And yes, Beyonce's new Ivy Park x Adidas line is making fun on Twitter for having a striking resemblance to the Sainsbury supermarket uniform, but it still sold out at record speed. Beyonce gifted the clothes to several celebrities, including Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and in return, they showed sportswear on their social media pages, such as Ashely Graham's Instagram account, where she has 10 million followers.

The Ivy Park x Adidas collection officially fell on Saturday, but celebrities received the first and helped spread the word. Ashley seemed completely excited about her collection as she danced and opened the container to reveal her clothes. She turned, put her belly on display and playfully showed the products.

Sharing a video with her Instagram followers Ashley Graham stated the following.

Is here!!!! And I'm not talking about baby boy 😅 Congratulations @beyonce, this collection of #ivyparkxadidas is TODOGGG 👑 🐝 I will live in this collection once I can! 🤰🏻🧡

You can watch the video that Ashley Graham shared by showing Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas capsule collection below.

The main prominent color of the Beyonce collection is bright orange. The garments arrived in vivid orange containers painted in bright colors. The clothes also featured stripes like neon orange, black and white. They were the wine-colored garments with orange stripes that resembled the Sainsbury supermarket uniform, but there were additional suits that were of other colors, such as white and black.

The Ivy Park x Adidas collection featured jackets, dresses, hoodies, leggings, blouses, sports pants, sneakers and more.

Ashley wrapped herself in layers of clothing and even held the slippers against her face while dancing with her clothes. In one of the music videos, Ashley put on the Ivy Park x Adidas hoodie and smiled as she danced before the camera.

Ashley Graham is ready to give birth any day and fans are delighted with the supermodel that receives her first child with her husband Justin Irvin.

What do you think of Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas collection? Do you think he's lucky to have someone like Ashley Graham modeling clothes?



