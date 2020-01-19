As Libya descends into chaos, foreign powers seek a way out

But in Tripoli expectations are low.

So far, none of the foreign powers involved in Libya, motivated by commercial interests, geopolitical games or regional and ideological rivalries, have shown any willingness to step back.

Mr. Hifter has said he will participate in the conference, but has never shown a willingness to accept any agreement that gives him less than total control of the country.

His main foreign sponsor, the United Arab Emirates, urged him to continue fighting instead of accepting a ceasefire, according to three diplomats familiar with the discussions.

United Nations-backed government leaders in Tripoli have also shown recent disgust at the need to engage with Hifter, claiming that the new influx of Turkish support gave them the potential for military victory.

"Turkey will help us as much as they can to defeat the advance of Hifter's forces," said Khalid Elmeshri, a senior provisional government official, in an interview on Thursday.

And the Libyans fear that even if the international summit meeting produces a new ceasefire, it is only a pause before a new escalation of the war.

The renewed struggle could be even worse, many Tripoli residents said, because it would be between professional soldiers and trained mercenaries, not Libyan fans.