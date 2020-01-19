As Libya descends into chaos, foreign powers seek a way out

TRIPOLI, Libya – Russia has sent hundreds of mercenaries to support the militias that besiege the capital of Libya. The United Arab Emirates has sent drones and planes, while Egypt has provided logistical support.
To stop them, Turkey has sent dozens of military advisors and is now sending hundreds of Syrian militiamen.
Walid Khashib, a 35-year-old Libyan bank employee, just wants everyone to leave.
"The Libyans do not want Turkish, Syrian, Russian or other troops," said Khashib, who used a temporary ceasefire to visit the rubble of his bombed house in eastern Tripoli. "We just want the problem resolved."
The oil-rich conflict in Libya has become one of the most insoluble power wars in the Middle East. Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are supporting former Libyan army general Khalifa Hifter, who is besieging the capital, Tripoli. Turkey is defending the United Nations-backed government there.
Most of the international powers interested in Libya will meet in Berlin on Sunday in the last effort to find a way out of what has become a free multinational for all.
Hifter, a 76-year-old strong man, began an assault on the capital last April. As their progress stagnated last fall, Russia and Turkey launched themselves on opposite sides, establishing themselves as potential kings makers. But his effort to negotiate a ceasefire in Moscow this week ended on Monday when Hifter retired, refusing to sign the agreement.
The United States and Europe, which have been largely sidelined, now hope that the Berlin conference will allow them to regain control of the discussion about the future of Libya. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and leaders from more than a dozen other countries plan to attend.
But in Tripoli expectations are low.
So far, none of the foreign powers involved in Libya, motivated by commercial interests, geopolitical games or regional and ideological rivalries, have shown any willingness to step back.
Mr. Hifter has said he will participate in the conference, but has never shown a willingness to accept any agreement that gives him less than total control of the country.
His main foreign sponsor, the United Arab Emirates, urged him to continue fighting instead of accepting a ceasefire, according to three diplomats familiar with the discussions.
United Nations-backed government leaders in Tripoli have also shown recent disgust at the need to engage with Hifter, claiming that the new influx of Turkish support gave them the potential for military victory.
"Turkey will help us as much as they can to defeat the advance of Hifter's forces," said Khalid Elmeshri, a senior provisional government official, in an interview on Thursday.
And the Libyans fear that even if the international summit meeting produces a new ceasefire, it is only a pause before a new escalation of the war.
The renewed struggle could be even worse, many Tripoli residents said, because it would be between professional soldiers and trained mercenaries, not Libyan fans.
Libya has struggled to get out of chaos since NATO forces expelled dictator Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi nine years ago. The power vacuum turned Libya into a tempting target for the ambitious foreign powers that observe its vast oil reserves and its extensive Mediterranean coast. Its permeable desert borders have also made it a pressure point for the West, as a refuge for extremists and a starting point for thousands of migrants bound for Europe.
For years, Washington exerted little public pressure to prevent regional partners such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar or Turkey from fueling the chaos by supporting rival militias in Libya.
And the messages from Washington have mixed. Days after Pompeo urged Hifter to stop his assault on Tripoli in April, President Trump called Hifter to congratulate him. The next day, Mr. Hifter began bombing civil neighborhoods in the capital for the first time.
"The United States has not been paying attention to the Libyan archive, and it is a big problem," Elmeshri said. He said the United States could have used his influence to force Mr. Hifter to the negotiating table. Mr. Hifter, he said, is a former C.I.A. US client and citizen.
Libya's European policy has been hampered by the division. French special forces have sometimes helped Hifter as an ally against extremists, while Italy has paid rival militias to help reduce the flow of migrants.
Now, however, what had long been an indirect competition between regional powers has intensified into a more direct conflict between Russia and Turkey.
Last fall, after Mr. Hifter's forces had stopped for six months on the outskirts of Tripoli, Moscow surprised the West by intervening to tip the scales, sending up to 1,500 Russian fighters, mainly mercenaries from the private Wagner group linked to the Kremlin, to restart their advance. They brought expert snipers, guided artillery and better coordinated air support.
Earlier this month, his assistance had helped Mr. Hifter advance several miles on multiple fronts around Tripoli and capture the strategic coastal city of Surt.
President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia may have been motivated by a desire to revive lucrative arms agreements and other commercial contracts that Russia had enjoyed under Colonel Gaddafi. But it also seems to simply delight in shaming the West at a very low cost to Russia, several foreign diplomats said.
For his part, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey may have intervened in part to counteract the influence of the other main support of Hifter, the Emirates, a regional enemy of Turkey in an ideological cold war on political Islam.
But Mr. Erdogan has even greater financial interests. Turkish companies had up to several billion dollars in contracts with Libya before the uprising against Colonel Gaddafi, and Turkish construction companies will benefit greatly from the future reconstruction of the country.
In December, Erdogan signed an agreement with the Tripoli government that could grant Turkey rights to exploit minerals and other resources in a large section of the Mediterranean, an agreement that would lose all value if Mr. Hifter took over.
When Hifter refused to sign the proposed Russian-Turkish ceasefire, Erdogan spoke about "teaching a lesson,quot; to the Libyan commander and said Thursday he was sending troops.
Elmeshri said about 1,000 Turkish troops were already there.
But Libyan fighters and Western diplomats said they had not seen signs of such a large contingent of Turks.
Instead, Erdogan appears to have sent Syrian fighters from some of the same Syrian militias that Turkey recently deployed in northern Syria, transferring battle-hardened fighters directly from an intractable power war in the Middle East to another.
Two Libyan fighters who defended Tripoli on Friday said they had recently fought alongside 200 members of a Syrian militia backed by Turkey. Two Western diplomats said that, in private conversations, Tripoli government officials acknowledged the presence of Syrian fighters. One diplomat said at least 400 Syrians were fighting, and the other said the number could be as high as 1,200.
Embarrassed by the use of mercenaries, an accusation that supporters of the Tripoli government often throw at Mr. Hifter, authorities may be trying to hide his presence. Tripoli has cut previously easy access to the front lines for visiting journalists. Some Western diplomats said the Tripoli government had also taken smartphones from Syrian fighters to prevent them from publishing their Libyan exploits on social media.
Elmeshri denied that Turkey has sent "Syrian citizens." But he acknowledged that Turkey could have sent fighters who could go through Syrians. Some were ethnic Arabic-speaking Turkmen, he said, "who live on the border with Syria and came here to facilitate translation and other things."
Militants in northern Syria, contacted by phone, said Turkey was making a concerted effort to recruit young fighters for the Libyan war. Several fighters said that in the last week hundreds of men had been drawn to promises of a monthly salary of $ 2,000.
"You could call them mercenaries," said a fighter named Khatab, who asked to be identified only by his last name. "They are not earning enough money at home, so it is really tempting to go to Libya."
As rumors of Turkish and Syrian newcomers circulated in Tripoli, some residents said they feared that foreign powers would now shape the future of Libya.
"If one of the international powers presses with their iron hands for something, either party will do what they are told," said Muattasim Billah, 30, who sold toys from a cart in the main square of the capital. "Something could happen in the blink of an eye."
David D. Kirkpatrick reported from Tripoli and Declan Walsh from Cairo. Hwaida Saad contributed reports from Beirut, Lebanon.