Andy Reid's return to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs should not be mocked

Andy Reid has been head coach of the NFL for 21 years. In this business, that is the equivalent of several lives. It has lasted longer than John Madden and Bill Walsh, combined. He endured more seasons than any of the members of the new Professional Football Hall of Fame, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson. He has won more games than all but half a dozen who have done the work, two of which were so esteemed that they had stadiums named in his honor.

So why do so many make jokes about Reid? Why do so many define it for what it has not achieved in the NFL, instead of everything it has?

More stories have been written about how Reid "can't win the big one,quot; than the treacherous romantic comedies of Hollywood. There were two tweets published on the same topic by respected NFL journalists a few minutes after the Chiefs' 35-24 victory over the Titans in the AFC championship game, which led them to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, and Reid to the second of His remarkable career.

I may win it. Maybe it won't. What he has certainly done now is to eliminate any reasonable cause to criticize his performance for two decades as coach of the Chiefs and the Eagles.

The list of coaches that have appeared in two Super Bowls is not long. It is longer and less prestigious than the list of those who won more games than Reid, mostly boys whose names are not even necessary in a soccer conversation: Shula, Halas, Belichick, Landry, Lambeau, Brown.

Reid has trained in seven conference championship games, or one for every three years he has been in the league. He has produced three losing seasons. He won double digits in each of the last five seasons with the Chiefs.

This guy is not someone to be mocked. He is someone to worship.

Those who have worked with him mostly do so. Donovan McNabb, the starting quarterback for most of Reid's time with the Eagles, tweeted his joy as he watched the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl. (He also gave a subtle blow to the receiver who was once his teammate / nemesis, Terrell Owens, saying: "That's my coach,quot;).

Former Eagles players Jeremy Maclin, Trent Cole and Brian Westbrook expressed similar feelings through Twitter. Westbrook worked for the last time with Reid a decade ago. So strong is the impression that Reid caused in his men.

It is strange that many in the media, and now, through social networks, the public, prefer to proclaim that a particular coach "cannot win,quot; the big one instead of "has not won,quot;. It seems that the goal is not to evaluate, not even predict, but ridicule.

In NCAA basketball, Jim Calhoun took over a Connecticut program that had been a perennial victim in the Big East since the start of the league, almost a decade earlier. When he started arriving at the HCAs at the NCAA Tournament regularly but never at the Final Four, he was accused of not being able to win the big one. However, when Mike Krzyzewski led Duke to four Final Fours in five years, the biggest he couldn't win was the championship game. It was the same for Bill Self when he reached the Elite Eight in Tulsa, Illinois, and then twice more in Kansas before finally arriving in 2008 and winning the title in overtime. All three are now enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

And sometimes it doesn't even matter if a coach wins a championship, or people still wouldn't be making fun of Barry Switzer's work in Dallas a quarter of a century later. Some Steelers fans choose to undermine the coach of their most recent Super Bowl champion by insisting that Mike Tomlin do it with his predecessor's players.

It's been 15 years since the last time Reid trained in the Super Bowl. It is the second longest gap between the appearances of a head coach, the difference is that Dick Vermeil spent 19 years in part because he left training for almost that time. Reid has been on it without interruption since 1999.

He continued through personal tragedy, the death of his son by accidental overdose in 2012, and through the relentless ridicule of having the nerve to constantly excel in his work without claiming the final prize.

"I'm excited, excited to go to Miami," Reid said after Sunday's victory. "I need to go on a diet to put on my clothes. And we will do our thing."

If Andy Reid wants to make jokes about Andy Reid, that's fine. He has earned the right.

The rest of you? Stop.