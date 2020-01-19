All the details about Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards diamonds

ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston He's having a night as big as the diamond ring on his finger.
The morning show The actress showed that less is more tonight on the red carpet of the SAG 2020 Awards, from her simple but elegant satin dress to the jewelry she wore.
As usual, Aniston had his heads spinning when he made his grand entrance on the red carpet of the SAG Awards, wearing a white satin dress and completing the look with some of the most elegant earrings of draping and diamonds.
To make matters worse, the actress also completed her impeccable appearance with some dazzling diamond rings.
For the big night, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Aniston dazzled with the help of Fred Leighton jewelry. The spectators at home glimpsed the beautiful ring, adorning her left ring finger, when the actress took the stage to accept her SAG Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Alex Levy in the Apple TV + series .
It seems that the 50-year-old star also used this same ring during the 2020 Golden Globes earlier this month.
A spokesman for Leighton tells E! News, "Jennifer Aniston's jewelry includes Edwardian diamond pendant earrings in platinum, an Art Deco pear-shaped ring, in Cartier platinum, a 1920's Marquise diamond ring, in platinum. All pieces are Fred Leighton."
In the Golden Globes, the actress wore a strapless black dress with a frilly bodice and a detailed belt, but for that red carpet, she also wore diamond necklaces along with a diamond ring.
In addition to his dazzling diamond moments tonight, Aniston is also in the headlines for his reaction to Brad PittAcceptance speech of the SAG Awards.
While accepting the actor for his excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role in a movie for his work in Once upon a time in Hollywood, The camera found its old Aniston flame, looking as radiant as ever while encouraging and applauding the actor.
To see more incredible moments of Brad and Jennifer tonight at the SAG 2020 Awards, go here.