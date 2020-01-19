All the details about Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards diamonds

Jennifer Aniston He's having a night as big as the diamond ring on his finger.

The morning show The actress showed that less is more tonight on the red carpet of the SAG 2020 Awards, from her simple but elegant satin dress to the jewelry she wore.

As usual, Aniston had his heads spinning when he made his grand entrance on the red carpet of the SAG Awards, wearing a white satin dress and completing the look with some of the most elegant earrings of draping and diamonds.

To make matters worse, the actress also completed her impeccable appearance with some dazzling diamond rings.

For the big night, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Aniston dazzled with the help of Fred Leighton jewelry. The spectators at home glimpsed the beautiful ring, adorning her left ring finger, when the actress took the stage to accept her SAG Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Alex Levy in the Apple TV + series .