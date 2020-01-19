Alan Pardew receives the welcome from & # 39; Ghostbusters & # 39; in the debut debut of Ado Den Haag | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1647f9a9b0d04f700bd9538366616dfc11% %MINIFYHTML1647f9a9b0d04f700bd9538366616dfc12%







If you are in a battle of descent in Eredivisie, who are you going to call? Alan Pardew and Chris Powell.

%MINIFYHTML1647f9a9b0d04f700bd9538366616dfc13% %MINIFYHTML1647f9a9b0d04f700bd9538366616dfc14%

The English bosses, who joined the Dutch team Ado Den Haag in December, received an unusual welcome in their first competitive game run by the club.

Den Haag fans made a creative typhoon for Pardew and his assistant Powell, depicting their faces in a 1984 movie-style banner Ghostbusters.

There are welcome and then there are welcome. Oh my word Only the beginning we all wanted, but it is only a beginning and we have more hard work ahead. Thanks to all those associated with @ADODenHaag. The manager and I are proud to be here with all of you. pic.twitter.com/AQVgsn4dq3 – Chris Powell (@ ChrisPowell1969) January 19, 2020

The artwork shows the Dutch word & # 39;degradatiespook & # 39; which translates into & # 39; ghost of descent & # 39 ;, a saying used for teams that need to fear the descent.

However, Den Haag fans may not have to fear the descent much longer, as they beat fellow RKC Waalwijk by 2-0 in a decisive clash on Sunday.

Alan Pardew joined Ado Den Haag in December, his first job since leaving West Brom in April 2018

Pardew has already marked his mark on the team, bringing five players borrowed in January, four of whom were from English clubs.

Sam Stubbs, George Thomas and Laurens De Bock, signed by Middlesbrough, Leicester and Leeds United respectively, made their victory debut.

Den Haag now ranks 16th in Eredivisie, five points above Waalwijk.