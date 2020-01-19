Afghanistan snows: communities ask for help | Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTMLb80abc82a357978757aa0e3aa253cf2911% %MINIFYHTMLb80abc82a357978757aa0e3aa253cf2912%

Heavy snowfall in parts of Afghanistan has killed dozens of people in recent weeks.

This has exacerbated its already difficult existence, since medical facilities are now out of reach, on snow-covered hills that cannot navigate.

Zein Basravi from Al Jazeera went to Herat Province, in western Afghanistan, where residents are asking for help while the terrible conditions continue.