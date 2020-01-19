Adele will come out with new music after a five-year break, the manager confirms

%MINIFYHTMLb32dad5db247b3248d9e34dbf9393b7d11% %MINIFYHTMLb32dad5db247b3248d9e34dbf9393b7d12%

The singer of & # 39; Someone Like You & # 39; hasn't released new songs since the release of his album & # 39; 25 & # 39; in 2015, but manager Jonathan Dickins has hinted at his official return to business.

Adele He will officially return with new music in 2020, his agent and manager confirmed.

The creator of hits "Hello" has not released new songs since 25 2015, but according to Music Week, his manager Jonathan Dickins and agent Lucy Dickins hinted that the new music is definitely on the horizon.

"The sooner, the better," Jonathan joked.

The sibling management duo also talked about how each one discovered the singer of "Someone Like You" separately and began working with her without the knowledge of the other.

Jonathan said, "Someone said I should check it out. The moment my office was my house and she came to have tea, I met her there and we started working together."

Lucy, meanwhile, shared: "I met her through a friend who came with her and I will never forget her. She said she was a singer and said & # 39; Do you want a CD? & # 39; I said yes, and he turned to the other person and said, "Hey, give me back my CD, I want to give it to you." And after the first song I played, I said this was crazy, so I called Jonathan. "

Fans had previously speculated that the star would release new music last October (19), but the rumors turned out to be false.