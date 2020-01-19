Abel Gallegos secures a place for The Open and Masters with the victory of Mexico | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML88426fd235acba1da84845be8c48f6b011% %MINIFYHTML88426fd235acba1da84845be8c48f6b012%





Abel Gallegos will play at The Masters and The Open in 2020

The teenager Abel Gallegos won trips to the Masters and the Open with an impressive victory in the Latin American Amateur Championship.

The 17-year-old Argentine overcame a two-stroke deficit on the last day at El Camaleón Golf Club to record a 67-four low and record a four-stroke victory.

Gallegos went ahead with three birdies in his initial seven holes and added another in the eleventh par 11, only to recover from a bogey in the 15th to complete the victory with a win in the final hole.

"It was an amazing day," Gallegos said. "It was hard to get up in the morning, knowing that I had all this pressure. When I woke up, I stood up, looked at myself in the mirror and said:" You can do this. Let's do it. "

Three birdies in the last six holes saw Aaron Tarrazas equal 67 of Gallegos and secure second place in the even level, while overnight leader José Vega finished five out of the rhythm after a triple of 74.

This is the first year that the winner of the event qualifies for The Open at Royal St George & # 39; s and Masters, and Gallegos also secured entry to the final qualification for the US Open.

Gallegos is the fifth Latin American in the field at the Masters, joining the 2009 champion Angel Cabrera, Joaquín Niemann of Chile, Sebastin Muoz of Colombia and Abraham Ancer of Mexico.