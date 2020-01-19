A woman with whom Chicago rapper OTF Dede was forced to perform sex in a bullet act was killed

Instagram

Lil Durk, who takes OTF Dede under his wings, and OTF Dthang threaten retaliation after OTF Dede was beaten, robbed and his enemies cut off his fears.

A woman who appeared in a video that shows Lil durkthe artist OTF Dede Being raped by his enemies is supposedly dead. The girl, identified as Camerie K. Crawford, 17, was reportedly shot dead on Sunday, January 19.

According to Chicago police and the Cook County coroner's office, Camerie was standing in a vacant lot around 6:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue when three men in a silver sedan stopped. They went out and one of them shot him.

Until the moment of publication, it is not known if the shooting was a reprisal from the OTF Dede camp or if the rapper's enemies killed her to silence her. It is also unclear whether the shooting was related to the incident that involved her and OTF Dede.

Before the shooting, a video went viral showing OTF Dede being forced to practice oral sex with the girl. The thugs reportedly harassed him with the woman, who attracted him to a hotel. Later they broke into the hotel room with weapons, beat him and robbed him.

He was allegedly forced to perform an oral in the girl's anus and vagina while she was in her period. The thugs allegedly filmed it. They also cut their fears. In the video, the Chicago rapper was seen raising his hands, possibly because he was being held at gunpoint.

After the attack on OTF Dede, Lil Durk tweeted: "The Internet is the new version of the streets, simply more fraudulent." He did not mention anything about the incident that happened to his artist, but suggested that there will be reprisals for putting the video that humiliates OTF Dede on the Internet for his influence.

OTF Dthang, who also signed with the label of Lil Durk Only the Family, had a clearer response, posting on Instagram Stories: "If they do something to us, then they know it, but if we do something to them, we are wrong." "He added a purple demon emoji.