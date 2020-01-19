8 largest Jaw-Droppers at the SAG 2020 Awards

The actors never look as comfortable as on nights like this, because who else, apart from their fellow actors, really to know What is it about
So while the Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, were short Ricky GervaisIn the old style, it was long in praise and appreciation and, thanks to those extravagant actors who vote among themselves, there were some surprises as the season to celebrate television was reduced and the last adulatory sprint prior to the Oscars begins.
These are the moments that surprised, delighted and puzzled at the SAG Awards:
1. A willing host: In an appropriate twist, considering how wild the fascinating movie of Bong Joon Ho throws you for the stars of Parasite won by the outstanding performance of a cast in a movie, The SAG equivalent of the award for best film and other development to pause you while completing your Oscar ballot for the office group.
"Although Parasite is the title, I think the story is about living together and how we can live together " Kang-ho song, who plays the beleaguered patriarch of the family in distress who welcomes the life of a well-intentioned but alien rich family, said through a translator that Bong, sitting in the audience, captured the moment on his phone. "But to be honored with the best set award, it occurred to me that we may not have created such a bad movie."
The movie, which is not bad, is also nominated for six Oscars, including Best Film and Best Director, as well as Best International Film, the first South Korean film to be nominated in any of those categories.
1917 It was named best film by the Producers Guild of America and was the Golden Globes' choice for the drama function while Once upon a time … in Hollywood It was the best comedy, but now there are no safe bets in those categories. (Except that the Irish It can be remembered largely as a very expensive meeting for Marty, Bob, Joe, Harvey and Al).
2. Get up and shine: The best Morning program the hosts really become your friends by the way. Jennifer Aniston He won his first SAG Award since 1996, when he was part of a victory friends together, this time accepting her new role as co-host of a morning network program that is as blind as any other when her long-time male co-host is fired for sexual misconduct.
His victory for an outstanding performance of a female actress in a television series, Drama, also marked a momentous first moment for Apple TV +, the broadcast service of only a few months in which you can find and binge The morning show.
3. Once upon a time …: No, you have not been smoking a cigarette with acid. This was another fairytale result for Brad Pitt, which won a SAG Award as part of the Inglorious Bastards 10 years ago, but he had never been honored alone until tonight, and now who is the favorite to win his first Academy Award.
To act, that is, but the fact that it is not his first Oscar does not make him less transcendental, damn it …
All we know is that this award season has given us a perfect Brad Pitt moment after another, and 2020 couldn't be turning out better for him than if Quentin Tarantino He had written it himself. (OR Nora Ephron, considering the hug that he and his ex-wife Aniston shared after he stopped, moments after his own victory, to see his speech on a monitor installed behind the scenes).
4. Victorious queen: The crown topped off game of Thrones to win his first SAG award for the interpretation of a set in a dramatic series, that is, the cast of Have He came and left without winning that prize, although his team of specialists has won eight times, including tonight.
Peter Dinklage However, he was honored for the first time with the victory of a male actor in a dramatic series, and since it is the glue that held Westeros together for all those years, especially in HaveThe uneven final season, it was only appropriate that the He was the last person in honor of the HBO series that made history.
5. A true actor actor: SAG members have their favorites, such as Tony Shalhoub, who enjoyed his second consecutive victory, and fourth overall, for the interpretation of a male actor in a comedy, these last two for The wonderful Mrs. Maisel.
Sam Rockwell, although he was also twice winner before tonight, it was more a surprise in the performance of a male actor in a limited series or television movie category, his turn as Bob Fosse in Fosse / Verdon having played the second violin ironically Michelle Williams& # 39; consistently winning (even tonight) as Gwen Verdon, the other creative half of Fosse, whose support lasted until death, separated, unlike their tumultuous marriage.
6) A comedian enters a bar with a hot priest …: Phoebe Waller-Bridge He continued his mastery of all obstacles in his path with a victory for an actress in a comedy series in what was his first trip to the SAG Awards, but Flea bag ultimately, he could not overthrow the repeated winner The wonderful Mrs. Maisel in the category Interpretation of a set in a comedy series.
However, both victories, along with Shalhoub, made Amazon Prime the most decorated platform of the night.
7) He is talking to us: It was a joy to hear Robert de Niro give a speech that you have prepared, especially since it is better known to appear that you would rather be anywhere else whenever you are asked to speak by chance. But he knew that the Lifetime Achievement Award would come tonight, so he wrote some things and did his research, which included looking for his own appointment from a recent Variety interview because he appreciated the feeling.
"It is good and bad, and it has common sense and there is abuse of power," said the veteran actor and vocal opponent of the current presidential administration, becoming political for a moment, "and as a citizen I have as much right as anyone: an actor, an athlete, a musician or any other person, to express my opinion. And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I will use it every time I see a shameless abuse of power. And that's it. I'm going to say about that this night ".
8. Winning duo: Since they mentioned it, they noticed that they were not organizing the SAG Awards, but that they were simply opening and then closing the program with their impeccable comic moment … Father-son? Schitt & # 39; s Creek stars Eugene Levy Y Dan levy Do you want to host something? Anything? Celebration dinner? The emmy? Because if so, we will do it be there.
Well, we will be there no matter what, but they will certainly add an extra push to the procedures.