75 members of the drug cartel tunnel out of the prison in Paraguay

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – At least 75 members of a powerful Brazilian drug cartel escaped from a prison in northern Paraguay through a tunnel on Sunday, carrying out an escape plan that officials had known for more than a month but They could not stop.
The violation is the most recent and most serious sign that Brazilian drug cartels, which use Paraguay as a transit point to smuggle weapons and drugs to Brazil, have penetrated security agencies.
"This is an unprecedented prison escape," Paraguay's Minister of Justice Cecilia Pérez said Sunday. "This is the biggest prison escape from our facilities."
The cartel members, the First Capital Command, had spent weeks digging the tunnel from their wing of Pedro Juan Caballero prison, accumulating dozens of bags of land in a cell, according to officials in Paraguay.
On Sunday around 4 a.m., with the help of guards in the prison, the cartel members slipped away, authorities said.
The prison is near the border with Brazil, and "by now they have probably crossed over to the other side," Pérez said. "This is very serious,quot;.
A month ago, Ms. Pérez announced that the Paraguayan government learned of a cartel plot, known as PCC, its initials in Portuguese, to pay prison guards $ 80,000 to facilitate the escape of a cartel leader .
Perez said Sunday that it was clear that correction officials had allowed the plan to be carried out. At least five prison guards have been suspended and are under investigation, he said.
"We are sure that there was an outrageous conspiracy with security guards," Perez said. "They had been working on this for several days."
Paraguayan Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo said the government was in a state of "maximum alert,quot; and had sent its "best investigators,quot; to the area in an effort to recover the prisoners. The government also alerted officials in Brazil, and a human hunt was being conducted on both sides of the border.
The Brazilian drug cartel, which has tens of thousands of members, dominates the cocaine industry in São Paulo. Perez said the most veteran cartel leader who fled was David Timoteo Ferreira, a P.C.C. from Brazil. Leader who has been in custody in Paraguay since 2017.
Paraguay's prison system has long been without funds, with little staff and prone to corruption. In much of the country, cartel leaders effectively run prisons, which have become centers where P.C.C. and other groups of drug traffickers plan operations and recruit new members.
After a riot in a prison last June in which 10 inmates, and some beheaded, died during a confrontation between rival gangs, Paraguay passed a new law that grants additional powers to the state to address system deficiencies. It included funds for 500 additional prison guards and granted the national police and the army the authority to strengthen the security of the prison.
The measures in the emergency law were clearly "not enough," Pérez said Sunday.
Acevedo said that in the case of Sunday the tunnel may have been built to provide coverage for complicit prison guards. "There is complicity of people inside, and this is a phenomenon that affects all prison facilities," he said.
Paraguay has long struggled to stop and prosecute powerful drug traffickers as Brazilian cartels have entrenched themselves deeply in the small South American nation.
In November 2018, a prominent Brazilian drug trafficker, Marcelo Pinheiro Veiga, killed a teenage prostitute who had been taken to a special cell designed for him at a heavily secured police station.
Authorities believe Veiga killed her in an effort to prevent her extradition to Brazil, where she faces numerous charges.
However, shortly after, he was deported to Brazil, a step widely regarded as an admission by the government of Paraguay that he felt unable to keep him in custody and bring him to justice for that murder and several other crimes.
Santi Carneri reported from Asunción and Ernesto Londoño from Rio de Janeiro.
%MINIFYHTML312bb6a3449b55a2c8ed87348ffb4cd211%