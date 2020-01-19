75 members of the drug cartel tunnel out of the prison in Paraguay

Paraguayan Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo said the government was in a state of "maximum alert,quot; and had sent its "best investigators,quot; to the area in an effort to recover the prisoners. The government also alerted officials in Brazil, and a human hunt was being conducted on both sides of the border.

The Brazilian drug cartel, which has tens of thousands of members, dominates the cocaine industry in São Paulo. Perez said the most veteran cartel leader who fled was David Timoteo Ferreira, a P.C.C. from Brazil. Leader who has been in custody in Paraguay since 2017.

Paraguay's prison system has long been without funds, with little staff and prone to corruption. In much of the country, cartel leaders effectively run prisons, which have become centers where P.C.C. and other groups of drug traffickers plan operations and recruit new members.

After a riot in a prison last June in which 10 inmates, and some beheaded, died during a confrontation between rival gangs, Paraguay passed a new law that grants additional powers to the state to address system deficiencies. It included funds for 500 additional prison guards and granted the national police and the army the authority to strengthen the security of the prison.

The measures in the emergency law were clearly "not enough," Pérez said Sunday.

Acevedo said that in the case of Sunday the tunnel may have been built to provide coverage for complicit prison guards. "There is complicity of people inside, and this is a phenomenon that affects all prison facilities," he said.

Paraguay has long struggled to stop and prosecute powerful drug traffickers as Brazilian cartels have entrenched themselves deeply in the small South American nation.

In November 2018, a prominent Brazilian drug trafficker, Marcelo Pinheiro Veiga, killed a teenage prostitute who had been taken to a special cell designed for him at a heavily secured police station.