& # 39; National Treasure 3 & # 39; get the writer & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; to work on the script

Chris Bremner's hiring report comes a year after Disney boss Bob Iger addressed the potential for a third film in the franchise starring Nicolas Cage at the annual shareholders meeting.

Disney is reportedly working on a third movie in Nicolas Cageis popular "National Treasure"franchise.

"National Treasury" (2004) and "National Treasury: Book of Secrets"(2007) focuses on Cage's cryptologist, Benjamin Franklin Gates, who in the first film finds a treasure map on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

According to Variety, Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have played "Bad Boys for Life"Writer Chris Bremner will work on the script for an upcoming third movie. Bremner previously worked on the first and second installments, which were directed by Jon Turteltaub.

Disney chief Bob Iger addressed the potential for a third film at the annual shareholders meeting last year (2019).

"I know that Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced National Treasure 1 and 2, would like to make a third film and I know that discussions about that film have continued, probably since 2016, with our studio, but I know that they have not given such a green light movie, "he said.

"They have talked about a number of different possibilities, both from the creative point of view and from the point of view of time, and I simply have nothing to announce, although I spoke with Mr. Bruckheimer recently and I know of his passion for that franchise is still quite strong. We also love those first two movies, but we're not there yet. "