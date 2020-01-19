& # 39; Good Luck Charlie & # 39; Alum Raven Goodwin and his fiance expect the first child together

Instagram

The 27-year-old actress announced the good news to her Instagram followers over the weekend along with a picture of her cradling her baby in a long pink dress.

Raven Goodwin, who is known for her role as Ivy Wentz in "Good luck Charlie"She will soon accept motherhood. On Sunday, January 19, the actress announced that she is currently waiting for her first child with her fiancé. Micah Williams.

She made the announcement along with some photos of her debuting her belly. In a photo, she cradled her baby in a long pink dress while another image saw her and her lover actor posing together. "Educator, survivor, daughter, sister, friend and now a MOM," Raven wrote in the caption. "I can't believe it's my turn. I'm very grateful to take a healthy girl whose energy has been nothing less than strength. I love you girl!"

Focusing on Micah, Raven continued: "For my life partner and best friend, you will be a beautiful father to see her and her together, you will heal me in more ways than you think! We are parents, baby!" First "Just jordan"The star concluded its publication by revealing that it should be presented in April.

Fans and friends rushed to offer their congratulatory messages for the couple's milestone. Lisa Vidal, his co-star in "Being Mary Jane"I was totally excited by the news saying," OH MY GOD! I had no idea !!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!! Oh my god mom! I'm so happy for you !!! It looks so beautiful that I can't wait to celebrate! ""Unsafe"star Kendrick Sampson I was equally surprised and excited, "WHAAAAAAAAAATTTTT! The baby has a baby! I can't even process this! Congratulations."

Raven met Micah when they both starred in "Good Luck Charlie." However, it is unknown when the two started dating. She announced her engagement in May 2019, posting on Instagram a photo of them along with a title that said: "Timeless. #Myfiance".