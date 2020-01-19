& # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; rises above & # 39; Dolittle & # 39; at the box office

Columbia Pictures / Universal Pictures

The third movie of & # 39; Bad Boys & # 39; is expected Earn $ 68 million during the holiday weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. in North America, and exceed the $ 100 million mark worldwide.

"Bad Boys for Life"He is flying high at the US box office on his first weekend (January 17-19).

The third film in the franchise, starring Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence, he is expected to earn $ 68 million (£ 52.3 million) during the extended holiday weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. in the US. UU. Globally, the action movie will exceed $ 100 million (£ 77 million) after the weekend. According to reports, a fourth installment is already in process.

In a distant second is "Dolittle", which stars Robert Downey Jr. in the poorly reviewed restart of the history of the famous doctor and veterinarian who talks to animals. The film is expected to earn $ 30 million (£ 23.1 million) over the long weekend, well below expectations.

The acclaimed World War I film by director Sam Mendes, "1917", which is nominated for 10 Oscars, continues in third place with $ 27 million (£ 20.7 million). Completing the top five are"Jumanji: the next level"Y"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"with $ 9.5 million (£ 7.3 million) and $ 8.4 million (£ 6.5 million), respectively.

The ten best movies at the box office of the weekend from January 17 to 19:

"Bad Boys for Life"- $ 59.1 million "Dolittle"- $ 22.5 million "1917"- $ 22.14 million "Jumanji: the next level"- $ 9.5 million "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"- $ 8.3 million "Just mercy"- $ 6 million "Little Women (2019)"- $ 5.9 million "Knives outside"- $ 4.3 million "Like a boss"- $ 3.8 million "Frozen II"- $ 3.7 million