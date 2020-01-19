& # 39; 1917 & # 39; eclipses & # 39; Joker & # 39; and & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; in the PGA 2020 Awards

%MINIFYHTMLcfbf56db0787cec133c7781f8d90ea1b11% %MINIFYHTMLcfbf56db0787cec133c7781f8d90ea1b12%

While Sam Mendes' film takes home the prominent Producer of the Theatrical Motion Pictures trophy, & # 39; Succession & # 39 ;, & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; and & # 39; Chernobyl & # 39; each one wins in the TV category.

"1917"he took home the highest honor at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, January 18.

Sam Mendes' film won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Best Theatrical Movie Producer during the ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, surpassing blockbusters that include "the Irish","jester"Y"Once upon a time in Hollywood".

On stage, Sam paid tribute to the "incredible efforts" of the cast and crew and said that working in "1917", which was filmed to look like a fluid shot, was "humble and cheerful and, by far, the best experience of my professional life. "

"1917" has 10 awards at the Oscars next month.

In other categories, the Outstanding Documentary Film Producer went to those behind "Apollo 11", While "Toy Story 4"He took home the PGA award for Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Featured producer of televised or streaming movies went to "Apollo: Missions to the Moon".

On television, Succession won the Norman Felton Award for Best Episodic Television Producer – Drama, "Flea bag"won the Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television – Comedy, and"Chernobyl"collected the David L. Wolper Award for Limited Series Television.

Meanwhile, the leading nonfiction television producer went to Michael Jackson documentary film "Leaving Never", Featured Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television recognized"Last week tonight with John OliverY "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"He won the Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television.

Outstanding sports program went to "What is my name: Muhammad Ali","Sesame Street"the Exceptional Children Program was taken home, and the Exceptional Short Form Program was granted Jerry Seinfeld& # 39; s "Comedians in cars drinking coffee".

"Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series" – Episode 1 won the PGA Innovation Award.

Special praise was also awarded to Ted Sarandos of Netflix, Plan B & # 39; s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Marta Kauffman, Octavia Spencerand the movie "Bomb".

A complete list of winners of Producers Guild Awards 2020 is: