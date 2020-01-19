21 years of beauty shot and killed by the new girlfriend of Baby Daddy! (Video graphic)

Lovely 21-year-old Tia Carey was shot twice outside a service station earlier this month by another woman in Washington D.C. Unfortunately, one of the bullets pierced his skull and was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

GRAPHIC VIDEO OF TIA'S SHOT

Tia's mother told local NBC News: "He was only 21 years old. Very young. He didn't even see his baby grow up."

Tia was the mother of two girls, one of 5 years and one of 2 months. Tia's mother now looks after her grandchildren.

And the circumstances surrounding his death are equally sad. Tia had an argument with her baby's father's new girlfriend. The new girlfriend, Tierra Posey, 21, confronted Tia, and the two physically fought.

Police say that Tierra pulled out a gun and shot Tia in the head, then tried to flee the scene.

Witnesses said they had to physically sit on top of the suspect, Land Posey, to prevent him from fleeing the scene.

DC police arrested Tierra and accused her of second-degree murder while armed.

