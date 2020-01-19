Home Sports 2020 Super Bowl halftime show: Who shows up at Super Bowl 54...

2020 Super Bowl halftime show: Who shows up at Super Bowl 54 in Miami?

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>2020 Super Bowl halftime show: Who shows up at Super Bowl 54 in Miami?
%MINIFYHTML6ba50d7c24ce59eabed216d61b81249b11% %MINIFYHTML6ba50d7c24ce59eabed216d61b81249b12%

Part of the Super Bowl show is the halftime show, a tradition that goes back to the game itself.

The halftime show provides a lot of excitement during the swollen halftime break before the start of the second half.

%MINIFYHTML6ba50d7c24ce59eabed216d61b81249b13% %MINIFYHTML6ba50d7c24ce59eabed216d61b81249b14%

The artists of the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show are Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The selection of the two Hispanic pop icons was considered perfect for Miami, the location of Super Bowl 54. It is the first Super Bowl halftime show since the NFL has partnered with Jay-Z and Roc Nation to lead "the efforts of the league in music and music. " entertainment."

The show should be an improvement over 2019 when fans questioned the selection of Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi and their performance was widely criticized.

Shakira and López, each performing in the Super Bowl for the first time, will join a long list of artists who have been selected to head the most watched musical event of the year. Previous part-time performances include Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Prince and Bruno Mars, among many others throughout the game's history.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Super Bowl 54 halftime show, including the expected start time and a complete list of performances throughout the game's history.

MORE: Five Worst Super Bowl Half-Time Shows in NFL History

Who shows up during Super Bowl 54 halftime?

Shakira and Jennifer López are the part-time artists of Super Bowl 54. Nor have they performed in the Super Bowl before.

There wasn't as much drama surrounding the selections as last year, when Rihanna refused to act on the show in protest of Colin Kaepernick's continued absence from the league. That probably explained why the Maroon 5 press conference was canceled in the period before the Super Bowl.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show begin?

The Super Bowl halftime show is likely to start shortly after 8 p.m. ET. The game itself begins at approximately 6:30, so the first half must end about 90 minutes later.

MORE: Five Best Super Bowl Half-Time Shows in NFL History

Shakira

Who is Shakira?

Shakira is a Colombian pop singer whose debut album was released in 1991, when she was 13 years old. Now 42, Shakira and has had four songs in the Billboard Top 10, with a number 1 hit (Hips Don & # 39; t Lie). First he came to fame in the Latin world singing in Spanish, and finally using English to break through in the United States.

Since 2011, Shakira is married to Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. The couple has two children together.

Jennifer Lopez

Who is Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez is a 50-year-old singer and pop actress from New York. His first album was released in 1991, including the lead single "If You Had My Love," which was a hit number 1. Lopez has made three more songs reach the top of the charts in subsequent years, along with six others. songs in the top 10.

She was also taken to the big and small screen, after being nominated for the Golden Globes for her work on "Selena,quot; in 1997 and "Hustlers,quot; this year. She is committed to MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and has twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

Are artists paid for the part-time Super Bowl show?

No. The NFL covers the costs of the presentation, but offers no compensation to artists beyond that. Advertising is attractive enough.

MORE: How much do part-time Super Bowl artists pay?

Demi lovato

Who sings the national anthem in Super Bowl 53?

Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem in Miami. The 27-year-old New Mexico native began as a Disney Channel children's star and has since followed a career as a pop singer. His most famous song, "Sorry Not Sorry," reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts in 2017.

History of the artists of the Super Bowl halftime show

Super bowl Year Interpreter (s)
I 1967 Bands of Arizona and Michigan Grambling University universities
II 1968 "Old Man Winter takes a vacation in Miami,quot; with seven local high school bands from the Miami area
III 1969 "America Thanks,quot; with Florida A,amp;M University
IV 1970 Carol Channing
V 1971 Florida band A,amp;M
SAW 1972 "I greet Louis Armstrong,quot; with Ella Ftizgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and the US Sailors Drilling Team. UU.
VII 1973 "Happiness is …" with the band from the University of Michigan and Woody Herman
VIII 1974 "A musical America,quot; ​​with the University of Texas band
IX 1975 "Tribute to Duke Eillington,quot; with Mercer Ellington and Grambling University Bands
X 1976 Tribute "200 years and only one baby,quot; to the bicentennial of the United States
XI 1977 "It's a Small World,quot;, which includes the participation of the crowd for the first time with the spectators waving colored signs in signal
XII 1978 "From Paris to Paris of America,quot; ​​with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt
XIII 1979 "Super Bowl XIII Carnival,quot; Greeting to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and several Caribbean bands
XIV 1980 "A Salute to the Big Band Era,quot; with Up with People
XV nineteen eighty one "A carnival festival,quot;
XVI 1982 "Greetings to the 60s and Motown,quot;
XVII 1983 "KaleidoSUPERscope,quot; (a kaleidoscope of color and sound)
XVIII 1984 "Greeting from Super Bowl XVIII to the Silver Screen Superstars,quot;
XIX 1985 "A world of childhood dreams,quot;
XX 1986 "The beat of the future,quot;
XXI 1987 "Greetings to the centenary of Hollywood,quot;
XXII 1988 "Something Grand,quot; with 88 grand pianos, Rockettes and Chubby Checker
XXIII 1989 "Be Bop Bamboozled,quot; with three-dimensional effects
XXIV 1990 "Salute to New Orleans,quot; and 40th anniversary of the Peanuts characters, with trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas
XXV 1991 "A little world greeting at 25 years of the Super Bowl,quot; with New Kids on the Block
XXVI 1992 "Winter Magic,quot; which includes a greeting to the winter season and the Winter Olympics with Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
XXVII 1993 "Heal the world,quot; with Michael Jackson
XXVIII 1994 "Rockin Country Sunday,quot; with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd
XXIX nineteen ninety five "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye,quot; with Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
XXX nineteen ninety six Diana Ross
XXXI 1997 "Blues Brothers Bash,quot; with Dan Akroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, James Brown and ZZ Top
XXXII 1998 "A tribute to the 40th anniversary of Motown,quot;, which includes Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations
XXXIII 1999 "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing,quot; with Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover
XXXIV 2000 "A tapestry of nations,quot; with Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton
XXXV 2001 "The Kings of Rock and Pop,quot; with Aerosmith, * N & # 39; SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
XXXVI 2002 U2
XXXVII 2003 Shania Twain, no doubt and stinger
XXXVIII 2004 Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
XXXIX 2005 Paul MCCARTNEY
SG 2006 The Rolling Stones
XLI 2007 The prince
XLII 2008 Tom Petty and the heartbreakers
XLIII 2009 Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
XLIV 2010 The WHO
XLV 2011 The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
XLVI 2012 Madonna with guests Cee Lo Green, LMFAO, M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj
XLVII 2013 Beyoncé with guests Destiny & # 39; s Child
XLVIII 2014 Bruno Mars with Red Hot Chili Peppers guests
XLIX 2015 Katy Perry with guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz
fifty 2016 Coldplay with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars guets
LI 2017 Lady Gaga
LII 2018 Justin Timberlake
LIII 2019 Maroon 5 with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©