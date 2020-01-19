2020 Super Bowl halftime show: Who shows up at Super Bowl 54 in Miami?

%MINIFYHTML6ba50d7c24ce59eabed216d61b81249b11% %MINIFYHTML6ba50d7c24ce59eabed216d61b81249b12%

Part of the Super Bowl show is the halftime show, a tradition that goes back to the game itself.

The halftime show provides a lot of excitement during the swollen halftime break before the start of the second half.

The artists of the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show are Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The selection of the two Hispanic pop icons was considered perfect for Miami, the location of Super Bowl 54. It is the first Super Bowl halftime show since the NFL has partnered with Jay-Z and Roc Nation to lead "the efforts of the league in music and music. " entertainment."

The show should be an improvement over 2019 when fans questioned the selection of Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi and their performance was widely criticized.

Shakira and López, each performing in the Super Bowl for the first time, will join a long list of artists who have been selected to head the most watched musical event of the year. Previous part-time performances include Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Prince and Bruno Mars, among many others throughout the game's history.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Super Bowl 54 halftime show, including the expected start time and a complete list of performances throughout the game's history.

Who shows up during Super Bowl 54 halftime?

Shakira and Jennifer López are the part-time artists of Super Bowl 54. Nor have they performed in the Super Bowl before.

There wasn't as much drama surrounding the selections as last year, when Rihanna refused to act on the show in protest of Colin Kaepernick's continued absence from the league. That probably explained why the Maroon 5 press conference was canceled in the period before the Super Bowl.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show begin?

The Super Bowl halftime show is likely to start shortly after 8 p.m. ET. The game itself begins at approximately 6:30, so the first half must end about 90 minutes later.

Shakira https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/84/f8/shakira-011920-getty-ftrjpg_15kbguoxlfypb1hoeu7fultxfw.jpg?t=-1134806753,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Who is Shakira?

Shakira is a Colombian pop singer whose debut album was released in 1991, when she was 13 years old. Now 42, Shakira and has had four songs in the Billboard Top 10, with a number 1 hit (Hips Don & # 39; t Lie). First he came to fame in the Latin world singing in Spanish, and finally using English to break through in the United States.

Since 2011, Shakira is married to Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. The couple has two children together.

Jennifer Lopez https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f6/78/jennifer-lopez-011920-getty-ftrjpg_1kri2vn0i3xmx1enko7s6lwo3g.jpg?t=-1134806753,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Who is Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez is a 50-year-old singer and pop actress from New York. His first album was released in 1991, including the lead single "If You Had My Love," which was a hit number 1. Lopez has made three more songs reach the top of the charts in subsequent years, along with six others. songs in the top 10.

She was also taken to the big and small screen, after being nominated for the Golden Globes for her work on "Selena,quot; in 1997 and "Hustlers,quot; this year. She is committed to MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and has twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

Are artists paid for the part-time Super Bowl show?

No. The NFL covers the costs of the presentation, but offers no compensation to artists beyond that. Advertising is attractive enough.

Demi lovato https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/48/d9/demi-lovato-011920-getty-ftrjpg_1h12tqgdxhu6l13srindt9szri.jpg?t=-1134806753,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Who sings the national anthem in Super Bowl 53?

Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem in Miami. The 27-year-old New Mexico native began as a Disney Channel children's star and has since followed a career as a pop singer. His most famous song, "Sorry Not Sorry," reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts in 2017.

