Zoe Kravitz says yes to the role of Catwoman because of her & # 39; really strong femininity & # 39;

The actress of & # 39; Mad Max: Fury Road & # 39; reveals that she is attracted to DC character Selina Kyle because Gotham City's antiheroine & # 39; represents a really strong femininity & # 39 ;.

Zoe Kravitz said yes to the role of Catwoman due to the "really strong femininity" of the character.

Last year 2019, it was revealed that the 31-year-old would star in the opposite Robert Pattinson& # 39; Caped Crusader in the next movie "The batman", ready for a debut in 2021.

Speaking during the press tour of the Winter Television Critics Association, Zoe talked about what attracted her to the role, which had previously been played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle BerryY Anne Hathaway.

"I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents a really strong femininity, and I'm excited to immerse myself in that," said Variety. "I think femininity represents power, and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine. That's something really interesting about Batman and Catwoman."

Zoe explained: "I think Batman represents a very masculine type of masculine power, and Catwoman represents a very feminine power, a little more complicated and softer as well. I like the idea that you can be gentle, you can be kind and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous. "

"The Batman", also starring Colin Farrell Y Peter Sarsgaard, will be launched on June 25, 2021