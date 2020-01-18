Yung Joc tattooed the name of the fiancee on his penis to close the trap accusers

Instagram

With his story of being exposed as a cheater on numerous occasions, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; He wants to make sure he has a & # 39; key evidence & # 39; that will prevent people from making false claims that they sleep with him.

Up News Info –

Yung Joc He has taken an extreme approach to ensure that nothing gets in the way of his relationship with his fiancee Kendra Robinson. Appearing in "Brunch With Tiffany," the rapper confirmed that he had the name of his tattooed lady in his lower regions.

A curious Tiffany Pollard He asked where exactly the location of the tattoo was, and he said, "I don't think I can take it to my head. He will probably pass out … It's on the side." He continued to share that the tattoo artist used an anesthetic cream on his genitals and that the tattoo is black.

Joc then explained his seemingly "crazy" decision to tattoo his fiancée's name on his genitals. "Someone would say: & # 39; That's crazy. Why would you do something like that? & # 39;" he acknowledged. "Well, I knew that with my kind of story, my background when it came to women, I knew someone would leave the carpentry saying some things. Like Carly, she tried to go out and say that she was playing with me."

The creator of hits "It & # 39; s Goin & # 39; Down" added that tattooing is his way of telling people that they can't lie about sleeping with him. "I knew, with my lady as a lawyer, that would be the only key evidence that if those people didn't know it, they definitely couldn't lie to me," he said.

<br />

Joc got engaged to his lawyer girlfriend Kendra in March 2019 and the proposal was documented for an episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The entire cast of the VH1 program, along with Kendra's mother, were there to witness the beautiful moment.

Joc has eight children of four women, including Amoni, Ja & # 39; Kori, Amir, Chase, the Cadence and Camora twins, as well as the Eden and Allon twins. He was previously in intermittent relationships with Karlie Redd Y Kadiyah.