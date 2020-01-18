Yemeni officials: 25 soldiers killed in attack with Houthi missiles

SANAA, Yemen – A missile attack launched by Shiite rebels in Yemen hit an army camp on Saturday, killing at least 25 soldiers, Yemeni officials said.

The strike in the central province of Marib wounded about 10 more. Authorities said they expected the death toll to increase as burn victims were taken to hospitals. Marib is located about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of the capital, Sanaa.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media.

The Houthi attack on the military training camp followed a continuous barrage of assaults by government forces backed by Saudi Arabia against rebel targets east of Sanaa. Those attacks killed at least 22 people on both sides, according to authorities. The combat marked a great escalation in the eastern suburbs of the capital after months of relative calm.

Also on Saturday, Houthi fighters and government forces exchanged large artillery discharges south of the port of Hodeida, killing at least seven people, including two civilians, according to Wadah Dobish, a spokesman for government forces on the west coast of Yemen. The statement said residential areas were caught in the sights due to indiscriminate mortar fire.