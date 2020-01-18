Willem Dafoe talks about his role as a pioneer green goblin and his hopes for the representation of Batman by Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe are two Hollywood stars who made their way into the big leagues, starting first, in independent low-budget films. For that reason, there is no doubt that Dafoe had great pearls of wisdom to offer Pattinson, the much younger actor.

Movie Web reported that Pattinson and Dafoe actually had a conversation about different types of cinema. In addition, Dafoe also has experience working in the genre of comics, considering that he once played the Green Goblin.

Willem Dafoe assumed the role of Green Goblin in Sam Raimi Spiderman, and is known for doing a fantastic job, in addition to his secondary role in Aquaman It is true that Dafoe took the character, not because of the easy salary, but because he really enjoyed the idea of ​​portraying the green villain.

Hollywood fans know that for actors and actresses, comic films are not the most respected types of movies that exist, however, Dafoe decided to ignore that perception and instead chose the job happily. At that time, the comic films were not yet the blockbusters of the day.

According to Willem, people looked at him and asked him why he would be willing to star in a comic film. But obviously, things have changed since then. Fortunately, Pattinson and Dafoe take their art seriously, and if they see a great opportunity for a robust and interesting character, they take it.

Spider-Man fans know that Willem received significant praise from critics who noted that he took the role of Green Goblin seriously and did everything possible to treat the performance as it should have been treated.

As previously reported, Robert Pattinson, who co-starred with Dafoe in The Lighthouse, assumed the role of The batman at the beginning of last year. Pattinson is best known for his work on the Twilight series, but since then he has become an actor most respected for his variety of dramatic roles.

Ad

Some of his most recent successes include good times and the aforementioned movie with Willem, The lighthouse. Sources claim that Pattinson and Dafoe talked extensively about their The batman paper and how to make the most of it.



Post views:

0 0