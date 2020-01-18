Will Smith goes viral with a video of desecrated interviews about Tupac

It seems that no matter where Will Smith goes, a question or comment about Tupac will arise due to his wife's deep connection to the late rapper.

For the moment, Will and his longtime friend, Martin Lawrence, have been touring the United States to promote their new film, Bad boys for life.

During his numerous interviews, Will has been talking about his family life with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his memorable and classic television series. The prince of Bel Air and, of course, Tupac.

Will sat down recently with Charlamagne in The breakfast club, where they asked him if he was jealous of the close friendship between the legend of the west coast and Jada.

Charlamagne had this question: "This is not ignorant. I was wondering if you were ever jealous of the love Jada felt for Tupac.

Will was very honest with his feelings and said this: "Aww f * ck, yes. Oh my God! Guy! And that was in the early days. And it was like, that was a great regret for me too because I could never open up to interact with Pac. We had a little something because they grew up with each other. And they loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship. But they had reached that age where it was a possibility and then Jada was with me. Then, Pac had a little thing about that, but she simply loved him, he was the image of perfection, but she was with Prince Cool, I never could, we were together in the room a couple of times, I couldn't talk to him, and I wasn't going to talk if I wasn't going to talk to him. "

Charlamagne continued with this comment: "It seemed that everyone would have much in common."

Will made this confession: "That's what Jada would say all that time. She says," I'm telling you, "they are very similar. You'll love him." And I never, that was a great regret of mine. I could not handle it. I was Philly's soft rapper and he was Pac. I was deeply insecure and was not man enough to handle that relationship. "

At least, the situation is clear.



