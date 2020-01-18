Wiggles singer has cardiac arrest at the Australian Bushfire charity concert

Instagram

Musician Greg Page is taken to the hospital after collapsing on stage during a fundraising presentation for the benefit of forest fire relief efforts in Australia.

Up News Info –

Original Wiggles singer Greg Page He is recovering in the hospital after collapsing at the end of the group's concert meeting to raise funds for Australia's wildfire relief efforts.

Page, Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt met on Friday, January 17, 2020 to organize a unique concert in Sydney, and the proceeds benefited Australian Red Cross officials and Life Information and Rescue Education Services NSW Wild (WIRES)

However, when the beloved children's band prepared to play "Hot Potato" for the end of the show, Page fell to the stage, stopping the event when an emergency medical technician came to his aid.

He was taken to a nearby hospital while the remaining trio completed his set, which was dedicated to Page, who had turned 48 on Thursday.

When updating the fans after the show, a representative of the stars wrote on Twitter: "As reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the forest fire relief performance and was taken to the hospital."

"He underwent a procedure and is now recovering in the hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern."

<br />

Page originally withdrew from The Wiggles in 2006 after he was diagnosed with orthostatic intolerance, a circulation condition that makes it difficult for patients to stand for long periods of time.

The charity concert of the Wiggles marked the first time that the original members of the group met on stage since 2016, when they celebrated their 25th anniversary.